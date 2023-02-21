Three years ago, winning a conference championship and earning the top seed in the section tournament seemed like a lofty goal for the Chanhassen hockey program.
As a freshman, Evan Miller said the team was just focused on trying to compete with some of the below-average opponents in the Metro West, let alone win the whole league. Now a senior captain, Miller is amazed by the number of great memories he and the Storm have made this season.
With a 10-1 conference record, Chanhassen won its first share of the Metro West Conference title since joining the conference in 2014-15 and second conference title in program history after winning the Missota Conference in 2011-12. Prior to this season, the closest the program came to a Metro West Conference championship was last season when it finished third with a 10-3 record.
“The fact that we can just sit back and say we won the conference is something that's really unbelievable,” Miller said. “It's been a really special year. So if we just keep checking boxes, it's going to continue to be just as fun as it has been.”
The Storm clinched a share of the title after two pivotal conference matchups in the last three games of the season. Chanhassen traveled to Orono — who finished third in the conference — and dominated the Spartans 9-2 Feb. 11. Despite the score, head coach Sean Bloomfield said he and the coaching staff were not pleased with how the team was playing.
Three days later, the Storm then needed to do something that had never been done by the program to be at the top: knock off Class 2A No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The Red Knights were one of only three teams to have beaten Chanhassen this season. On Feb. 14, a day usually recognized for love, the Storm instead got their revenge against their conference rival. Behind three points each from juniors Jack Christ and Gavin Uhlenkamp, the Storm blanked with a 6-0 win over the Red Knights.
“That win was huge, all the guys were super stoked,” senior captain Joey Parker said. “Obviously, the score was what we were looking for and having them beat us in the past not too long before that, it was a really good way to shoot us through into sections.”
Bloomfield acknowledged there was plenty to celebrate for the team that night. However, he said the most significant element that stood out was how much better they played on the ice.
“The feeling was good in the sense that we played really well regardless of the result, and that's the way we've been approaching every game this year,” Bloomfield said after the win. “We really don't base it off of what the scoreboard says; that ends up working itself out. It's a lot more about how we are playing and I could tell within about two or three minutes of the first period that our guys came to play.”
With the win, Chanhassen and Benilde-St. Margaret’s each earned a share of the conference after the Red Knights beat New Prague 13-3 Feb. 17. Had the Red Knights lost to New Prague, the Storm would have won the title outright. While the team has enjoyed the success, the Storm community has enjoyed it right by their side.
“It just means so much to not just the teammates and the coaches, but the parents that I'm sure sacrificed so much for us to be where we're at, and the whole community, as well,” Miller said. “It's so cool going into a gas station and the cashier is talking about the big win you had last night, and to experience that is something I'll remember forever.”
At 22-3 overall and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, the Storm also finished with its best record in program history. With the section 2AA tournament beginning this week, Chanhassen is hoping to make even more history with a run all the way through to the Class 2A state tournament. As the No. 1 seed in the section, the Storm host Bloomington Jefferson Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in the first round of the tournament.
“Obviously, we were hoping to get the one seed, and all the guys were super excited when we got it,” Parker said. “But it wasn’t really something we thought we had clinched for sure. So it was still a good surprise seeing that on Sunday morning.”