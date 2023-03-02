Brayden Willis

Chanhassen junior Brayden Willis looks to keep the puck away from Minnetonka's Robert House during the Storm's 2-1 loss in the section 2AA final March 2.

 Photo by Brendan O'Brien

After historic program feats like 24 wins, a share of a conference championship and two section 2AA tournament wins, time ran out on the Chanhassen Storm’s magical season March 2 at Braemar Arena.

In an evenly matched section 2AA championship that required about 61 minutes on the ice, Chanhassen fell 2-1 to Class 2A No. 1 Minnetonka. The Storm came the closest they had ever been to punching their ticket to the Xcel Energy Center for the state tournament, having previously never won a section 2AA quarterfinal game.

Tags

Events