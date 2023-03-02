After historic program feats like 24 wins, a share of a conference championship and two section 2AA tournament wins, time ran out on the Chanhassen Storm’s magical season March 2 at Braemar Arena.
In an evenly matched section 2AA championship that required about 61 minutes on the ice, Chanhassen fell 2-1 to Class 2A No. 1 Minnetonka. The Storm came the closest they had ever been to punching their ticket to the Xcel Energy Center for the state tournament, having previously never won a section 2AA quarterfinal game.
“I thought they played a great game. There were certain moments that weren’t great but that’s going to happen against a great team like [Minnetonka]. So you have to give them a ton of credit,” head coach Sean Bloomfield said.
Locked in a scoreless game heading into the third period, both teams made few mistakes. Bloomfield said that while he thought it was an evenly matched game, the tension did not phase the Storm.
“I think everyone was just having a blast. Even in the second overtime, none of us were nervous. It was just enjoying the moment,” Bloomfield said.
Chanhassen capitalized on a mistake by Minnetonka nine and a half minutes into the period when Skippers goaltender Kaizer Nelson left to tend to the puck, but a deflection gave Chanhassen junior Micah Saxon the opportunity to score on the open net. It was Saxon’s second goal of the season.
Despite the 1-0 lead, Bloomfield and the team knew they had to continue to hold strong the remainder of the game.
“It was exciting but the whole year on the bench it was 0-0 hockey, and I thought we played well after the goal… the guys were excited but they knew they had work to do,” Bloomfield said.
Players on the ice were physical throughout the game, but no penalty had been called on either side until Chanhassen senior Col Baker was called for kneeing about a minute after the Storm took the lead. About 20 seconds passed by, and the Skippers tied the game once again.
A scoreless first overtime forced the Storm and Skippers back to the locker room to prepare for another period, but it would not take long to break the tie as Minnetonka sneaked one past junior Kam Hendrickson about two minutes into overtime. Hendrickson finished with 24 saves in the loss. The Storm had 34 shots on goal compared to 26 by the Skippers.
After the game, Bloomfield talked about what the season has meant to him and the team. He said he had been reflecting on the season “pretty much constantly” but had not really felt its impact until recently.
“I don’t think it fully hit me until the section semifinal game here, just the whole atmosphere,” Bloomfield said. “I felt extremely fortunate just to be along the ride with these guys. It was a lot of fun. You look at the community support, it was pretty incredible.”
The section championship against Minnetonka was a rematch of a game from the first few weeks of the season. Tied 1-1 heading into the third period, the Storm pulled away with three goals— two goals by junior Caden Lee — to top the Skippers 4-1 Dec. 10 at the Victoria Recreation Center and 37 saves by Hendrickson. The matchup was just as tightly contested this time around, but ended with a different result.
The loss also continued Chanhassen’s lack of luck against Minnetonka in the postseason. Prior to this game, the Storm was 0-2 against the Skippers, losing 3-0 in 2019-20 and 5-1 in 2016-17.
While players and coaches were upset after the loss, the Storm embraced the section final atmosphere that they had never experienced before. Bloomfield wanted the players to have fun with the crowd and community behind them.
“Don’t ignore it, enjoy it. This is what kids dream about: playing in this game, and they dream about playing in the state tournament because of the atmosphere,” Bloomfield said. “And so embrace it, have fun with it and I think they did that.”
With the loss, Chanhassen finishes the season 24-4 overall. Three of the team’s losses came to teams in the Class 2A top 10 rankings. The Storm graduate 10 seniors, five from the section roster, but have a large contingent of juniors returning for next season, including the team’s top four leaders in points in Jack Christ, Gavin Uhlenkamp, Caden Lee and Tyler Smith.