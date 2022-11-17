Head coach Sean Bloomfield sees greatness as a daily habit.
In just his second season as the head coach with Chanhassen, Bloomfield wants to help the program reach new heights, like securing home ice and advancing through the section 2AA tournament. But to do that, he also wants to impress upon the players that being a great hockey player and team involves more than just practice on the ice or training in the weight room, and that it is not something that can be simply turned on and off.
“The culture that we’re trying to build overall is just that greatness is a lifestyle and I’ve said that before and I’ll continue to say it,” Bloomfield said. “If you want to be great on the ice, you have to be great in the classroom, at home with your family and at work if you have a job. You have to be great with your diet and your sleep. All these things are connected.”
With a majority of last season’s roster returning, Chanhassen hopes to have a great 2022-23 season, which starts Nov. 25, after finishing the 2021-22 campaign at 19-6-1 with a section 2AA quarterfinal loss to rival Chaska.
“Chanhassen has not had the strongest history when it comes to hockey, but we’re looking to change that this year,” second year captain and senior forward Evan Miller said. “We’ve all been playing together for almost our whole hockey career, so now that we get to play on a pretty big stage in high school hockey is really exciting as well.”
The Storm lost only four seniors from last year’s squad in Joe Gerebi, JT Montag, Ryan Nicholson and Sean Gates. Bloomfield is excited about the returning depth, but he said it will be challenging to replace those four—both as players and leaders.
“We don’t necessarily need new guys to step in and provide scoring… but we need guys who are willing to play the right way in the defensive zone, make sure they’re responsible and play two-way hockey,” Bloomfield said. “That’s ultimately what we’re looking for.”
Miller is one of the leaders Bloomfield expects will establish that standard throughout the winter. Along with recording 21 points as a junior captain, Miller is the most dedicated player Bloomfield has ever coached, even compared to players who have advanced to play college hockey or have been drafted into the NHL.
Some other returning players Bloomfield expects to step up and continue to play well include the top four leaders in points for the Storm: junior forwards Tyler Smith, Gavin Uhlenkamp, Caden Lee and Jack Christ along with captains Jake Risch, a junior, and senior Joey Parker.
Chanhassen will be looking for a new starting goaltender as Gates finished with a .909 save percentage and a 1.85 goals against average last season. The Storm expect to have a competition early in the season for how the goaltender minutes will be divided between senior Brady Marsh and junior Kam Hendrickson.
Bloomfield thinks the Storm’s defensive group is the deepest part of the team. He sees as many as nine strong defensemen on the roster who could step in and be comfortable in a varsity game against any opponent.
While the Storm hope to play well enough to earn a high seed and home ice in the section tournament, Bloomfield also wants the team to face challenging opponents throughout the regular season. Chanhassen will get just that right from the beginning as the season opener Nov. 25 is against Class 2A defending state champion Andover. Other challenges in the first month of the season include Rochester Mayo, Minnetonka, Shakopee and defending section 2AA champion Prior Lake.
“When it comes to sections it doesn’t really matter what your record is if you lose the first game,” Miller said. “Coach Bloomfield told our team, ‘As much as we wanted a harder schedule, these teams came to us wanting to play us,’ which was pretty cool to think about.”
Chanhassen’s first rivalry game against Chaska this season, on Dec. 6, will also be televised on Bally Sports North. The Storm fell to the Hawks three times last season.
A great way to finish this upcoming season would be a trip to the Xcel Energy Center for the Class 2A state hockey tournament. Miller said that this goal might have been difficult to think about and accomplish in years past.
“But now we know we have the team that can actually do it. We just have to put in the work,” Miller said.