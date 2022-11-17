Tyler Smith

Chanhassen junior Tyler Smith is one of the four returning points leaders for the Storm in the 2022-23 hockey season.

Head coach Sean Bloomfield sees greatness as a daily habit.

In just his second season as the head coach with Chanhassen, Bloomfield wants to help the program reach new heights, like securing home ice and advancing through the section 2AA tournament. But to do that, he also wants to impress upon the players that being a great hockey player and team involves more than just practice on the ice or training in the weight room, and that it is not something that can be simply turned on and off.

