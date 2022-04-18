Can the Chanhassen baseball team go one step further in Section 2AAAA this spring?
The Storm made it all the way to the title game last season and was one win away from the program's second-ever state berth. But Minnetonka denied Chanhassen a state spot with a 6-4 victory.
The Storm went 5-2 in the playoffs last year, finishing the season with a 16-10 overall record. There's plenty of talent back for the team to be a contender again.
In Chanhassen's only state appearance in 2015, the Storm won the last-ever Class 3A title. Baseball went to four classes in 2016.
Minnetonka looks to be the team to beat again in Section 2AAAA. In the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association's first Class 4A poll, the Skippers were the only Section 2AAAA ranked opening at No. 8.
The rest of the field includes Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Waconia, Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska and Shakopee.
Despite the cold spring weather, Chanhassen was able to get two games in during the first week of play, but fell in both of them. The Storm lost 4-3 at Hopkins in 10 innings to open the season April 9 and then lost 2-0 at Eden Prairie April 13.
Chanhassen had just seven hits in the 10 innings against Hopkins with senior Maddox Johnston going 2 for 6 with a home run. Junior Josh Och also homered for the Storm, while senior Josh Costello doubled and stole a base.
Senior Josh Kirchoff finished 2 for 5 for Chanhassen, while junior Johnny Checheris had a hit and senior Mason Windschitl scored a run.
Senior Blake Eiden took the loss, working five innings in relief. He allowed three hits and one run, while striking out 10. Junior Sam Marek worked 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with one strikeout for the Storm.
Och started and went 3 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on two hits with four strikeouts.
Against Eden Prairie, Chanhassen managed just one hit, a single from senior Dean Kamann, a leadoff single in the fifth inning. The Storm had runners and second and third with one out, but couldn't get the big hit as the Eden Prairie got a strikeout and a fly out to end the frame.
The Eagles scored both their runs in the second inning off Checheris, who took loss. He worked four innings and allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts.
Junior Everett Foundray pitched two innings of scoreless relief with one strikeout for the Storm.
Chanhassen finished 4-4 in the Metro West Conference last season. The Storm's first league game this spring is set for April 25 at home versus St. Louis Park.
So far, four Chanhassen games have been postponed due to weather, including the season opener at Waconia April 8. That was moved to May 23. The Storm's April 16 game at Minnetonka was pushed back to April 23.
Chanhassen will end the regular season May 25 at Champlin Park in non-league play.
Section 2AAAA tournament action starts May 30 with the first round with the title game set for June 10.
The Class 4A state tournament will be June 16-18. The first two rounds are CHS Field in St. Paul with the title games for all four classes at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Farmington is the defending champion, beating Park 12-10 in last year's title game.