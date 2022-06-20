Chanhassen’s lacrosse teams were represented in the All-Metro teams June 15.
For the girls team, senior Leah Hodgins and junior Tatumn Nyen were named to the All-Metro first team. Hodgins, a midfielder, was the team leader in points with 81 (54 goals, 27 assists). She was also a force defensively, as she finished with 13 forced turnovers.
Nyen was one of the Storm’s defensive leaders. She helped the Storm allow only about six goals per game with her speed and quickness. She will try to lead Chanhassen back to the state tournament in her final season next year.
Seniors Siri Hodgins and Bella Detienne were named to the All-Metro second team. Hodgins finished with 36 goals, 10 assists and a team-high 12 ground balls. Detienne was one of three Storm players to record at least 70 points on the season (43 goals, 27 assists).
All four players helped Chanhassen finish second at the state tournament after losing 10-7 to Lakeville South in the championship game June 18.
On the boys side, junior Carter Van Holland received second team All-Metro honors. Van Holland almost reached the 100-points club this season, recording a team-high in goals (59) and assists (40). As one of the Storm’s top offensive players, Van Holland helped Chanhassen win the consolation championship in the state tournament, beating Woodbury 18-8 June 18.