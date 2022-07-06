After impressive seasons from both Chanhassen High School lacrosse programs, two players were recognized for one final award for their performances during their senior seasons.
Midfielders Leah Hodgins and Dylan Kendrick were named finalists for the 2022 Ms. and Mr. Lacrosse awards. Hodgins and Kendrick are among 14 total senior boys and girls from across the state that were named finalists for the awards.
Hodgins and Kendrick were also members of the 2022 state All-tournament teams.
Hodgins had a team-high and was 16th in the state in total points at 81 (54 goals, 27 assists). She was also one of the captains for the Storm’s first girls’ lacrosse team to earn a trip to the state tournament.
Chanhassen reached the state championship game after beating Stillwater and Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the first two rounds, but fell to Lakeville South 10-7 to finish second. Hodgins recorded nine points throughout the three state tournament games.
As a five-year member of the varsity, Hodgins said she appreciates the opportunity to be a finalist for this award in her final high school season.
“When I was younger, I was just playing to play. It’s cool now to grow into being eligible for all of these awards and be noticed by other people,” Hodgins said.
"It means a lot. It’s a great way to end my high school career," she added. "I’m happy to be recognized as a finalist. The girls on the list are amazing so I’m happy to be put in the same boat as them.”
Hodgins will continue her lacrosse career at Boston University with her twin sister, Siri.
On the boys side, Kendrick initially discovered the news when Chanhassen head coach Jon Junker announced it at the team's end-of-season banquet. Kendrick finished third in the state in face-offs won with 226. He was also second on the team in points with 53 (33 goals, 20 assists).
"I was really stoked. I was working hard all season, and it all just paid off. It was the best season I ever played," Kendrick said.
As a team captain, Kendrick helped the Storm boys’ reach the state tournament for the second consecutive season. Chanhassen was upset in the quarterfinal round, falling 10-8 to Centennial. But Kendrick and the Storm bounced back to beat Farmington 11-9 and Woodbury 18-8 to win the consolation championship.
"It was good to have some hardware come home with us after the section championship," Kendrick said. "Now the next step for the program is bringing home a state title."
Kendrick will play lacrosse at Lewis University in Illinois.
The winners of Ms. and Mr. Lacrosse will be announced later in the summer.