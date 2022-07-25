The Chanhassen Post 580 Legion baseball team ended its 2022 season July 22 in the sub-state 3 tournament.
Chanhassen finished the regular season with a record of 6-16, but head coach Ben Burch said Post 580 could have been closer to the .500 mark if the ball bounced their way in some close games.
Burch hopes the Legion season has been an opportunity for the players to grow and be more prepared for the 2023 season with Chanhassen High School. The Legion roster touts a number of players who were on the Storm’s varsity team but did not play in many games or players who were on the junior varsity.
Catcher Mason Lang is one player, however, who played for the Storm during the postseason and has been a leader for Post 580 this summer.
“Having him with us is like having a secondary coach out there,” Burch said. “He’s always chirping with his teammates, giving them tips and tricks. He works hard, teammates flock to him for leadership… and he’s a great character guy. He’s able to help some inexperienced guys get ready for next season, and as a coach you like to see older guys encourage younger players.”
Another leader on the team during the season was Carson Pollman. Like Lang, Pollman had varsity experience during the Storm’s state tournament run and has played a number of positions. He also is considered a player who leads by example.
“He’s been absolutely amazing, not as talkative, but he gives everything he has on every play,” Burch said. “He’s been a joy to coach and will do anything we need to do on the team.”
Post 580 came into the sub-state 3 tournament as the seventh seed in the field. Chanhassen played spoiler in the first round, beating second seed Eastview 4-3 in eight innings July 20.
Chanhassen’s leaders Lang and Pollman helped spark Post 580 early in the game. Lang got Post 580 on the board first with a solo home run in the second inning. Eastview tied the game in the second half of the inning, but Pollman hit the second solo home run for Chanhassen in the third inning.
With the game tied 3-3 in extra innings, Lang came through again for Post 580, driving in Matthew Monaghan with an RBI double as the go-ahead run in the eighth. Graden Welton pitched six innings for Chanhassen, striking out four and giving up only one run. Ryan Schutter got the win in relief, pitching the final two innings with three strikeouts and no earned runs.
Post 580 advanced with the win to take on third seed Shakopee in the second round of the tournament July 21; Shakopee had beaten Excelsior 12-1 in five innings in the first round. Chanhassen was unable to pull off another upset, losing to Shakopee 13-7 and then following it up with a 6-4 loss to Eden Prairie on July 22.
Chanhassen finished the season with a 7-18 overall record. Edina won the sub-state championship July 24.