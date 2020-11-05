Isabella Roemer won the Section 2AA girls cross country individual title. Ben Scheller was runner-up in the boys race. Having a chance at seeing how the Chanhassen runners stacked up against the rest of the state of Minnesota is all they wanted.
Thanks to the cross country scene, including Twin Cities Running Club, even with no official Minnesota State High School League Meet in place, the best teams and best runners from the state came together Oct. 30 and 31 at Island Pine Golf Club in Atwater.
Running in waves of 25, champions were crowned in both the large and small classes. Prior Lake and Edina took the boys and girls Class AA titles, while Nova Classical of St. Paul and Luverne took the boys and girls Class A titles.
Each team ran under a club name, such as the Chanhassen Cross Country Club.
Team runner-up in Section 2AA, both Storm teams were invited. The girls placed 11th out of 20 teams with a score of 321. Section 2AA champion Waconia did not attend the meet.
Roemer, second in her wave of teams, ran 11th overall across the field of 155 runners. She crossed the final line in 18 minutes, 33.3 seconds over the 5,000-meter course.
It is the highest placing at a state event for a Chanhassen girl runner since Anastasia Korzenowski, who was third in 2016.
Marissa Long and the varsity seven's lone senior, Meghan Pierson, each ran in the top-100 competitors. Long was 56th in 19:33.6 with Pierson in 94th in 20:15.
Gabby Bjugan and Jennifer Pierson were next in 20:36.3 and 20:36.9 with sisters Maddie and Josie Hauck checking in with times of 21:21.9 and 22:29.3.
Scheller capped an impressive senior season with a 12th-place time of 16 minutes, 15.3 seconds. The placing in a traditional state meet would have been his first all-state honors.
Chanhassen was 17th of 20 teams with a score of 415. Section 2AA champion Buffalo finished in ninth place.
Freshman Andrew Alldredge, competing in his first state event, was 121st for the Storm with a time of 17:26.9. Senior Justin Roemer (17:53.6), junior Cole Donahe (18:00.6), junior Ryan Stratton (18:09.3), senior Tyr Christianson (18:27.2), and seventh grader Jordan Hunnicutt (18:41.5).
RUNNER-UP ONCE AGAIN
Minnetonka and Edina had identical team scores at the Section 6AA girls meet last month. The decider going to the Hornets with a better sixth runner time.
Matched up again at the Twin Cities Running Club Showcase Oct. 30, Edina came out on top again. The final difference 38 points with the Skippers without top runner Maya Mor.
Minnetonka had four runners in the top 30 led by freshman Ella Graham in 13th place in 18:36.5.
Freshman Elizabeth Weider was 18th in 18:43.6 and junior Kate LeBlanc was 20th in 18:48.9. Eighth grader Avery Marasco-Johnson was also 28th overall in 18:57.7.
Senior Annalise Johnson capped her cross country career with a time of 19:40.
Minnetonka's boys team was 10th overall led by sophomore Nick Gilles with a running of 16:16.5. Seniors Josh Koehnen and Austin Hunter followed in 38th and 40th places in 16:40.9 and 16:41.7.