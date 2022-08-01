The Chanhassen Red Birds picked up right where they finished off the regular season, beating Shakopee 6-2 in the first round of the Section 3B playoffs July 31 at Storm/Red Birds Stadium.
Coming into the playoffs, the Red Birds won six straight games to earn one of the top two seeds in the tournament. After losing 7-0 to Cold Spring July 18, Chanhassen’s bats began to heat up. The Red Birds won six River Valley League games by scoring at least eight runs in all of those matchups while holding opponents to three runs or less.
Chanhassen had recent exposure to Shakopee, as two of those late-season games were against the Indians. The Red Birds won 10-3 July 20 and 8-2 July 29. The second matchup was originally scheduled to finish July 26, but weather postponed the game. Shakopee was leading 2-1 at the time of the delay.
The beginning of the game felt like playoff baseball, as Chanhassen and Shakopee were scoreless in a tight game during the first three innings. However, the Red Birds broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four runs off Gavin Stadler. Jared Campbell capped off the win with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to help Chanhassen advance.
John Straka pitched eight innings for Chanhassen, striking out 13 while allowing two runs and one walk. Brandon Arnold and Noah Drusch each had two hits for the Red Birds.
With the win, second-seeded Chanhassen earned its way to the second round of the tournament to host Burnsville Aug. 2. Burnsville finished with a 15-11 overall record but went 7-9 in the River Valley League.
The No. 6 seed Bobcats upset No 3. seed Young America in the first round of the tournament to advance and take on Chanhassen. Despite Burnsville being in the bottom half of the River Valley League, the Bobcats have managed to keep games close against the Red Birds. Chanhassen beat Burnsville twice during the regular season but by only one run in both games, winning 4-3 June 14 and 11-10 July 6.
If Chanhassen wins, the team will play Sunday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. against the winner between Chaska and Eagan. With a loss, the Red Birds will play Friday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Storm/Red Birds Stadium against the winner between Prior Lake and Victoria.