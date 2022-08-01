The Chanhassen Red Birds picked up right where they finished off the regular season, beating Shakopee 6-2 in the first round of the Section 3B playoffs July 31 at Storm/Red Birds Stadium.

Coming into the playoffs, the Red Birds won six straight games to earn one of the top two seeds in the tournament. After losing 7-0 to Cold Spring July 18, Chanhassen’s bats began to heat up. The Red Birds won six River Valley League games by scoring at least eight runs in all of those matchups while holding opponents to three runs or less.

