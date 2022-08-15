Chanhassen celebrated a Section 3B championship Aug. 11 at Storm/Red Birds Stadium, beating Eagan 9-2 in the final round of the tournament.

But the celebration won’t last too long as the Red Birds will get back to work with the goal of winning their fifth consecutive Class B state championship. Chanhassen will open the state play against Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 in Miesville.

Tags

Events