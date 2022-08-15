Chanhassen celebrated a Section 3B championship Aug. 11 at Storm/Red Birds Stadium, beating Eagan 9-2 in the final round of the tournament.
But the celebration won’t last too long as the Red Birds will get back to work with the goal of winning their fifth consecutive Class B state championship. Chanhassen will open the state play against Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 in Miesville.
To earn the top seed from Section 3B at state, the Red Birds had to beat the Bandits for a third time this season — this time in the final round of section play.
Chanhassen had little trouble against Eagan during the regular season, as the team beat the Bandits 12-0 on June 12 and 8-1 on July 27. That trend continued in the postseason, as Chanhassen got the bats going early to put away the Bandits.
Chanhassen broke the game open in the third inning thanks to Aaron Pfaff and Zach Hoffmann. Pfaff drove in two runs with a single, and two batters later Hoffmann hit a two-run home run as the Red Birds grabbed a 5-0 lead.
Thomas Thompson earned the win on the mound for Chanhassen, pitching five shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks. By the time relievers Mason Miller, Chris Choles and Miles Nablo entered the game, the task at hand was simple: hold onto a nine-run lead.
Pfaff led the Red Birds at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two runs and as many RBIs. Hoffmann finished with one hit and three RBIs. Andrew Mahlke also had a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Coming into the postseason, Chanhassen was the No. 2 seed in Section 3B with a 21-8 mark behind Chaska. But the playoff pedigree paid off in the end for the Red Birds, as they were able to win in more ways than one during the Section 3B tournament.
Chanhassen beat Shakopee 6-2 in the first round, outdueled Burnsville at the plate in an 8-7 walk-off finish, dethroned top-seeded Chaska in a 2-1 pitching matchup and found power at the plate against Eagan.
Eagan is the No. 2 seed from Section 3B in the state tournament and will face Dundas in the first round. Chaska (No. 3) and Prior Lake (No. 4) round out the four teams from the section to advance further in the postseason.
Coon Rapids finished the regular season with a 19-12 overall record and a 9-5 record in the Metro Minny League. That record was good enough to finish third in the league during the regular season behind Blaine and Champlin Park.