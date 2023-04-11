Chanhassen All-State soccer player Grace Fogarty earned one more recognition in March to close out her high school career.
Fogarty, a senior, received the school’s Athena Award for her contribution to the Storm soccer team. Participating schools throughout the state give the award to a senior athlete who has distinguished herself in special individual athletic achievement or superior achievements in one or more sports.
“I was just very, very honored because there are so many amazing female athletes at Chanhassen, so I think it was just a big honor,” Fogarty said.
Fogarty broke through for a strong performance during her senior year. After leading the Storm with seven goals as a junior, she exploded with six games scoring three goals or more and totaled 32 goals in 16 games — good enough for fifth-most in the state. She said she felt a switch flip from junior to senior year after making her college decision.
“The recruiting process was honestly stressful for me and also caused me to play a little bit scared just like to make mistakes and not be like my full self, I guess,” Fogarty said. “But I think once I committed and was able to just focus on my development, I really found the confidence that was in me all along.”
Her performance, along with that of her teammates, helped lead Chanhassen to a 13-3 overall record and its first Metro West Conference championship since 2017. Fogarty knew the team had the opportunity to be special in the early portion of the season after beating Holy Family 6-1 Aug. 27 and St. Louis Park 9-1 Sept. 8.
Months removed from her final high school game, Fogarty said the 2022 season was the most fun she has had playing the sport.
“High school season is a time for you to just show what you’ve learned throughout all your club years and show that creativity and have fun with your teammates and friends,” Fogarty said. “I think this year is really special to me because I had girls that I’ve been best friends with throughout my entire high school career, and they’re obviously really amazing soccer players, too.”
Prior to playing high school soccer, Fogarty first competed and discovered her love for the sport through C.C. United. When she was in eighth grade, she then moved over to Tonka Fusion Elite to receive additional soccer training. Fogarty said she also began noticing more college coaches and recruiters at games as she progressed with the club.
With her high school career behind her, Fogarty is set to play collegiate soccer for Minnesota starting this fall. She joins a Gophers team that went 8-8-3 last season and had a 4-4-2 Big Ten Conference record. Moreover, she is excited to represent her home state.
“It’s just a big honor because they’re taking the best players in Minnesota for their class,” Fogarty said. “And being able to represent my home state at the highest level possible is such an honor, and I’m excited to get to work there and start playing.”
Fogarty and Athena recipients from other high schools throughout the state will meet for a banquet May 5 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center. The luncheon will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.