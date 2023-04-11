Grace Fogarty

Chanhassen senior Grace Fogarty makes a move between two St. Louis Park defenders during a 9-1 win Sept. 8. Fogarty finished with six goals in the game.

 Photo by Brendan O’Brien

Chanhassen All-State soccer player Grace Fogarty earned one more recognition in March to close out her high school career.

Fogarty, a senior, received the school’s Athena Award for her contribution to the Storm soccer team. Participating schools throughout the state give the award to a senior athlete who has distinguished herself in special individual athletic achievement or superior achievements in one or more sports.

