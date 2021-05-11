Bloomington Jefferson has been a thorn in the side of Chanhassen over the years. The Jaguars handed the Storm softball team one of its two losses this season in a seventh-inning walk-off.
Meeting for a second time on May 10 at Storm Stadium, Sydney Schwartz dominated, allowing just one hit and one walk in a 7-2 win to improve Chanhassen to 11-2 on the season.
Schwartz hit a massive bomb over the left-field fence on a change-up for the Storm. Daisy Lang (two hits, 3 RBI) and Grace Clausen (two hits, RBI) also delivered home runs with Hannah Hollowaty a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and two singles.
Schwartz struck out nine batters, the only blemish a 2-run homer from Bloomington Jefferson's Macy Gregor in the sixth inning.
Chanhassen is at Wayzata on Wednesday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Oak Ridge Prep Classic
Chanhassen's Madi Hicks and Jamie Bimberg are in the top 11 through 18 holes at a six-team, two-day invitational at Oak Ridge Country Club in Minnetonka.
Hicks shot 84 in the first round with Bimberg finishing with 89 strokes.
The Storm are in fifth place with 369 strokes. Edina (336), Simley (343), Lakeville North (354) and Chaska (363) are in the top four team positions.
The second round begins at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
TRACK & FIELD: Robbinsdale Cooper w/ St. Louis Park
