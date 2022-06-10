After making it to its second-consecutive state tournament, the Chanhassen softball team saw its season come to an end June 9.
The Storm lost in the first round of the tournament, falling 3-1 to Hopkins. Shayden Benedict drove in Karina Tollberg in the bottom of the second to tie the game at one, but Signe Dohse hit a two-run home run for the Royals in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead. Sydney Schwartz struck out eight Hopkins’ batters but gave up all three runs.
With the loss, Chanhassen was sent to the consolation bracket and lost 4-2 to East Ridge later in the day. The Storm took an early lead in the top of the second inning as Kenna Bergman and Hannah Holowaty came around to score, but East Ridge quickly answered with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Schwartz again finished with eight strikeouts and three earned runs.
Chanhassen finishes the season 21-3, with two of the losses coming in the state tournament. The Storm also lost 13-8 to Hopkins May 7 during the regular season.