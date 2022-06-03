Chanhassen is returning to the state high school softball tournament -- but it wasn't easy.
Despite a dominant 21-1 record, including postseason play, the road back to a second-consecutive state tournament was a challenge -- especially in the final round of the section 2AAAA tournament. The Storm needed not one, but two, late-inning rallies to beat Shakopee 11-10 June 2 at Miller Park.
Down 2-1 in the fifth inning, pitcher Sydney Schwartz and the Chanhassen defense could not get out of the frame. The Sabers got some clutch two-out hitting, led by Morgan Weiner, who drove a pitch from Schwartz past the centerfield fence for a home run to make it a 6-1 game.
The Storm struck first when Hannah Hollowaty drove in Susie Tollefson for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. But Chanhassen did little offensively early on and did not get another runner across the plate until the fifth inning.
As the Storm’s bats struggled to heat up, head coach Joe Coenen continued to remind his team that they just needed to get some runners on base if they were to mount a comeback.
Chanhassen did just that in the bottom of the sixth as Daphne Evans hit a ball off of two Shakopee players’ gloves with the bases loaded and Karina Tollberg knocked in a run with a single to cut into the Sabers’ lead. Hollowaty and Kenna Bergman both walked with the bases loaded as Chanhassen took a 7-6 lead.
Shakopee would not go away easily and forced a bottom half of the seventh, scoring four runs off Schwartz. Chanhassen fired back with four more runs, with the walk-off coming from Bergman.
Coming out of the winner's bracket, Chanhassen had to win only one more game to clinch the section crown. If they had lost, the Storm and Sabers would have played a second game to determine the champion.
Chanhassen got to the section final by beating Chaska 6-2 in the semifinal round of the tournament on May 31.
The Storm will now play in the quarterfinals of the state tournament 9 a.m. on June 9 at Caswell Park in Mankato. Win or lose, the Storm will play again at 3 p.m. in either the semifinals or the consolation bracket. Additional games of the tournament will be played June 10.