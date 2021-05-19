Think the wind was blowing out Tuesday night?
Chanhassen and Waconia combined for eight home runs, but that was the secondary story as the fifth-ranked Storm rallied from an 8-2 deficit to win 11-8 over the Wildcats.
Sydney Schwartz and senior Allie Perkins were each 3-for-3 with two home runs and a double apiece, driving in a combined six runs for Chanhassen.
Ella Christensen, one of six seniors honored in the game along with Perkins, Abby Gronholz, Daisy Lang, Bella Plath, and Grace Clausen, also connected on her first home run, part of a 2-for-4 game with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Clausen added a double and single with a run scored with Hannah Hollowaty driving in two runs as well.
Schwartz, in relief, held Waconia hitless with nine strikeouts over the last four innings for the win.
Chanhassen (14-2) is home for the final three games starting with New Prague in a 7 p.m. start on Saturday, May 24.
GIRLS LACROSSE: Chanhassen 15, Breck School 3
Chanhassen improved to 8-2 overall in a 15-3 road win at Breck School on May 18. The Storm are ranked sixth in the state.
Leah Hodgins led the Storm with seven goals and two assists with Bella Detienne collecting a hat trick and Allie Welder and Siri Hodgins, back from an earlier season wrist injury, each scoring twice as well.
Chanhassen outshot the Mustangs 34-7. Kaylyn Cater was credited with four saves in her eighth win of the season.
The Storm host Chaska at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.
TRACK AND FIELD: Metro West Conference
Chanhassen won seven events, five on the track, in a first-place team finish at a Metro West Conference boys quadrangular on May 18 at Storm Stadium.
Chanhassen put up 82 points with Bloomington Jefferson (74), Chaska (73.33) and Benilde-St. Margaret (40.66) also in the field.
Tyrique Williams had blistering times in two victories, a time of 23.59 seconds in the 200 meters while also claiming first in the 300 hurdles in 43.36.
Ben Scheller in the 400 meters (52.92), Cole Donahe in the 800 meters (2:04.97) and Andrew Allredge in the 1,600 meters (4:47.12) also won races on the track with Alec Ungar (100 meters/11.88), Eli Mau (200 meters/23.97) and Justin Roemer (3,200 meters/10:34) adding runner-up finishes.
Ungar and Will Schleicher were first and third in high jump with heights of six feet and 5 1/2 feet with Eric Sather eclipsing the bar at 13 feet in pole vault for a victory by 2 1/2 feet. Mau added a second-place long jump of 20 feet, two inches.