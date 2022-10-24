Chanhassen scored five touchdowns during regulation to beat Bloomington Jefferson 35-21 Oct. 18.
But the score that mattered most to the Storm was the sixth one—a ceremonial rushing TD by senior student manager Wesley Parker during halftime at the Minnesota Vikings’ TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
Wesley was introduced to Chanhassen football as an eighth grader. Head coach Cullen Nelson had just started the job in 2018 and was touring area middle schools during the spring to conduct informational meetings and promote the program. Wesley heard the announcement that Nelson was coming and advocated that he would be a part of Storm football.
“He’s positive all the time, and he’s really funny. He loves to joke back-and- forth with the players and coaches,” Nelson said.
Fast forward five seasons and Wesley was celebrated during the Jefferson game for his positive energy and the effort he has shared through his years with the program. Not only was he surrounded by Storm players after his run to pay dirt, but also by members of the Jaguars, who jumped up and down in celebration with Wesley.
According to Nelson, the Chanhassen program tries to mirror Wesley’s attitude.
“Every group of kids he has interacted with has benefited from him and he’s found guys to connect with all the way along and the kids are definitely for it. I’m better for it,” Nelson said. “He’s had a bigger impact on us than we’ve had on him, that’s for sure.”
Nelson said that Wesley’s football obsession always shines through and that he gets angry if he has to miss a practice. The coach remembers a time when Wesley got in trouble with his family because he skipped an appointment, sneaked out of the house and had another member of the team pick him up to take him to practice.
“His mom was furious that he had not listened to her, but she was also excited that he was like every other high school kid,” Nelson said. “He didn’t listen to his parents, figured out what he wanted to do and did it. He’s like every other high school kid.”
Like any other senior, Wesley will graduate this year from Chanhassen. But Nelson is not thinking about what the program will be like without Wesley. In the short-term, the head coach hopes to extend the Storm’s season deep into the 2022 postseason. And in the long-term, Wesley will always have a home with Storm football.
“I basically said Wesley has a lifetime contract,” Nelson said. “We want to keep this season going as long as we can and based on what’s ahead for Wesley and however that looks, he’s always going to have a spot. He’ll always be our manager.”
Nelson also added that Wesley is involved in much more than football, as he is expected to earn his Eagle Scout award later this year. One of Nelson’s favorite memories with Wesley includes jumping in a frozen lake with Wesley’s brother and 15 football players in 2021.
Wesley also checked in on Nelson during halftime of the Jug game against Chaska this season to ensure the coach was doing OK. “That just makes you smile,” Nelson said. “He just has a great way in those moments to remind you to take a deep breath and enjoy where you’re at.”
With the win over Jefferson, Chanhassen finished the regular season with a 7-1 record.
Running back Maxwell Woods scored three rushing touchdowns on 210 total yards. Wide receiver Josh Och caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Grant Muffenbier. Defensively, lineman Dominic Castagnetto recorded a season-high 10 total tackles and defensive back Tyler Smith had his fifth interception of the season.
Chanhassen won the Suburban White district championship. The Storm earned the No. 2 seed in the section 2AAAAA tournament and have a first-round bye in the postseason. With the bye and the days off from school, Nelson gave the team some time off to rest and recover before returning to practice Oct. 24.
“We’ve got lots of ability and talent on our football team and kids that have invested and prepared. So we think we’ve got a chance in every game we’re in, but the margin for victory is very slim right now,” Nelson said.
Chanhassen next plays at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29, hosting the winner of the Waconia-Mankato East game. Those schools square off at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Waconia High School. The Storm beat Waconia 37-35 in a thrilling overtime game Oct. 7 but did not play Mankato East.