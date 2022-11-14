Championship meet season was in full swing Nov. 9-11 as Chanhassen and Chaska competed in the section 2AA swimming and diving meet and will now be represented at the Class 2A state meet Nov. 16-18.
Chanhassen
Five swimmers advanced to the state meet after their performances at the section 2AA meet, with two swimmers in Avery Luedke and Jennifer Pierson qualifying in individual events along with relay teams.
Luedke started her Friday night by finishing second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.00, about four-and-a-half seconds faster than the cut time for the state meet. The sophomore then cut three seconds off her 500 freestyle time between the preliminary round Nov. 9 and the finals Nov. 11, finishing fourth at 5:00.17—10 seconds faster than the state cut.
Pierson qualified in two individual events, as well, finishing tied for fourth in the 50 freestyle at 24.17 and fourth in the 100 freestyle at 52.49. The junior’s preliminary round times of 24.31 and 52.24 were also faster than the state qualifying times.
Chanhassen also will have two relay teams swim at the University of Minnesota campus, as the 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay teams placed third and fourth, respectively, in the final round Nov. 9. The 200 team of Mia Francois, Anna Schottler, Pierson and Luedke needed to drop time from their previous best in order to qualify for state but gained a second in the preliminary round. The squad shook off the jitters from Wednesday, were more aggressive on their relay starts and swam a 1:38.94—two seconds faster than the state cut time.
“It was really exciting. We were a bit nervous…but everything worked out and everyone swam great,” Schottler said.
To end the meet, the Storm’s 400 team of Rachel Broadhead, Francois, Pierson and Luedke finished third behind Minnetonka and Shakopee with a time of 3:33.66. Prior to the section meet, Broadhead reflected on the opportunity to make it to the state meet in the 400 relay in 2021 and now embracing that experience again.
“It was really fun. It was a really building experience for us three. We all bonded. It was an amazing experience and I am really grateful I was able to go with our team and we were able to do as well as we did,” she said.
Other swimmers who qualified for the final round in individual events Nov. 11 include Broadhead (eighth 200 freestyle, 1:59.13), Schottler (14th 50 freestyle, 25.27), Francois (16th 50 freestyle, 25.62; 15th 100 freestyle, 55.58), Allie Isenburg (15th 200 IM, 2:17.86; 11th 100 breaststroke, 1:12.37), Chloe Kauffman (13th 100 butterfly, 1:01.39), Samantha Lang (15th 500 freestyle, 5:23.64) and Madison Kennedy (15th 100 breaststroke, 1:15.03). Aleah Te Brugge also finished sixth in diving for the Storm.
As a team, Chanhassen finished fifth out of eight teams in the section with 203.5 points. Minnetonka and Edina finished first and second as a team with 504 and 470.5 points respectively.
Chaska
Diver Brynn Vangen will represent Chaska at the state meet in her final season with the program. To qualify for her second consecutive trip to the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Vangen finished fourth in the diving finals and totaled 369.35 points. The top four divers from each section earn state meet berths.
On the swimming side, the Hawks had eight swimmers qualify for individual events in the swimming finals on Nov. 11. Sophie Dahl and Gretta Hansen finished seventh (1:00.71) and eighth (1:01.03) respectively in the 100 backstroke, while Molly Blahoski finished 14th (1:02.98). Hansen also competed in the 200 IM and finished 12th (2:13.85).
Courtney Rehbein placed 13th in the 500 freestyle (5:19.45) after taking 15th in the 200 freestyle (1:58.71). Addy Ross also competed in the 500 freestyle (5:22.41) and placed 14th behind Rehbein.
Sisters Maika and Kiana Tardia placed 12th (1:12.78) and 13th (1:14.23), respectively, in the 100 breaststroke. Chaska also finished fifth in 400 freestyle relay (3:45.15) with a team of Rehbein, Kiana Tardia, Dahl and Hansen, while the 200 medley relay team of Dahl, Hansen Ross and Tardia placed sixth (1:53.34).
Chaska placed sixth in the section with 149 points.
The Class 2A state swimming and diving meet will take place Nov. 16-18 at the Jean K. Freeman Center at the University of Minnesota. Diving preliminaries begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 while swimming preliminaries begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 17. The finals will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 18.