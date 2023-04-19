At the end of the regular season, Chanhassen tennis head coach Jim Mason knows the team’s record might not be indicative of where the team is truly at.
Leading up to this spring, Mason said the primary point discussed among the team was the need to play a difficult schedule in preparation for individual and team section play. The Storm got just that, with several opponents on their schedule who reached the state tournament in 2022.
But just because winning matches might be more of a challenge than previous seasons does not mean that the Storm will not see improvement.
“Our kids know that we are playing a harder schedule this year and they’re excited about it,” Mason said. “And record-wise it might be tough, but I don’t think it’s going to show the whole picture because I think by the end of the year we’re going to be a much tougher team because we played a pretty hard schedule.”
Chanhassen returns seven players from last season’s varsity roster, including Class 2A state participant and senior captain Konner Gunwall who will again be the Storm’s leading singles player. Having lost only one match last season, Gunwall hopes to reach the state tournament once again and is glad to be tested on his path back. Mason said what makes Gunwall a skilled tennis player is his all-around style of play paired with his mental strength.
After gaining experience as an eighth grader, freshman Theo Pirvu sits in the No. 2 singles spot behind Gunwall. Teammates and Mason see Pirvu as a player who could be a strong anchor in that role.
Senior captain Jordan Tollefson also returns to the Storm for his final season. With plenty of doubles experience under his belt, Tollefson will be counted on in both singles and doubles throughout the season, according to Mason.
“I’m pretty excited for that. Singles is a totally different game in a sense that you’re by yourself, you got to rely on yourself,” Tollefson said.
On the doubles side, juniors and twin brothers Drew and Alex Jensen are stepping up from the No. 2 to top position. Mason said the Jensens were competitive with the Storm’s No. 1 doubles pair last spring and expects them to play well. Mason also expects the two and three doubles slots to be key determining factors for the Storm given they have some new players stepping into those roles.
Prior to starting the season, Chanhassen scrimmaged Edina, the Class 2A state runner-up. The Storm then opened the season with a 5-2 loss to Eden Prairie April 10, a Section 2AA foe and another state tournament participant. Other key opponents for the Storm include Section 2AA opponent Minnetonka April 21, defending Class 2A state champion Orono April 25 and Class 2A state participant Becker May 9.
Mason said he expects Eden Prairie and Minnetonka to be near the top of the section once again but the Storm to be right on their heels. He also thinks that even though the team lost to the Eagles to open the season that the result could change if they meet again late in the season.
With the difficult matches, Gunwall said he thought finishing the season with a winning record and advancing past the second round of the team section tournament would be significant for the Storm. The Section 2AA tournament begins the week of May 15 with the Class 2A state tournament June 6-9 at the Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota.
“I think that if everybody buys in, and if we all work toward a common goal, we could do something special here,” Drew Jensen said.