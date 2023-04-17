Bella Naples

Chanhassen freshman Bella Naples competes during an indoor meet at Orono April 8.

 Photo courtesy of Chris Lacy

Coming into the 2023 season, Chanhassen began training inside with inches of snow accumulated outside and an uncertainty of when the team would get to train outside.

But with the recent blast of summer, the Storm have had a strong showing earlier on in the season with two meets under their belts now. Chanhassen placed first as a team for both the boys and girls at the team’s season opening meet and followed it up with a strong showing at Robbinsdale Armstrong April 14 for the Storm’s first outdoor meet.

