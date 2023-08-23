Early into tryouts and practices, Chanhassen volleyball players can see the progress players have made and believe the team has plenty of strengths.
The Storm are coming off a 17-12 season that ended with a second-place finish in the Metro West Conference and a section 2AAAA semifinal appearance. With a roster that still includes several young contributors, Chanhassen is looking for even more success in 2023.
“Our team is blending super well together already before we’ve even played a game,” senior captain and middle blocker Brooklyn Charles said.
Chanhassen last won the conference in 2018 and has been within striking distance of the championship, finishing second in 2021 and 2022 and losing just four conference games between the two seasons.
The roster is filled with players who have recent varsity experience. Chanhassen has seven players returning after graduating just four seniors. Senior captain and setter Greta Mahlke acknowledged that the team still has some youth on the roster but is excited to see how they perform.
“We have a lot of younger people on the team which is super fun. We have six sophomores and three of them are returning from last year and I can see a lot of them improved over the club season,” Mahlke said.
One of the young athletes returning for the Storm is sophomore outside hitter Bryn Lunski. As a freshman, Lunski led the team in kills (193) and digs (254) and is the leading returner in service aces (40) from 2022.
“She was already super confident last year and then she’s always leveling up as a player,” senior captain and middle blocker Ella Brokl said of Lunski.
Other returning players include sophomore outside hitter Lauren Barker (162 kills) along with junior outside hitter Jessica Katof (152 kills) who rounded out the top three kills leaders for the team. Mahlke finished second on the team with 162 set assists
With these players returning in addition to new players on the varsity roster, Brokl is confident in the lineup the Storm can roll out each match.
“Every single person on our team is so good, even our bench players. We’re not going to have a bad rotation,” Brokl said.
The captains know another top finish in the conference and a higher seed in the section tournament will not come without effort. To succeed, they aim to bring excitement and enthusiasm to the court at practice and matches.
“A goal for the whole team is to be super energetic and loud because we have a lot of talent on the team but sometimes it’s kind of quiet,” Mahlke said. “So just getting everyone to step up and be loud and energetic on the court is a good goal.”
An area the team also wants to improve upon is the speed in which they play each point during a match. Charles and Mahlke said opponents played fast in certain matches and gave Chanhassen troubles.
Chanhassen’s first match of the season is set for Aug. 24 at Edina, a team the Storm beat 2-0 in a tournament at Chanhassen High School Oct. 1 of last season. The Storm’s first home match is Aug. 29 against Shakopee.
Chanhassen will compete in the section 2AAAA tournament beginning Oct. 24 with the semifinals Oct. 26 and finals Nov. 1. Last season, the Storm earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament field and beat Waconia before falling to Chaska in the semifinal. The Class AAAA state tournament takes place Nov. 8-11 at the Xcel Energy Center.