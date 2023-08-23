Bryn Lunski

Chanhassen’s Bryn Lunski hits a ball over the net during a 2022 match.

 Brendan O’Brien/Southwest News Media

Early into tryouts and practices, Chanhassen volleyball players can see the progress players have made and believe the team has plenty of strengths.

The Storm are coming off a 17-12 season that ended with a second-place finish in the Metro West Conference and a section 2AAAA semifinal appearance. With a roster that still includes several young contributors, Chanhassen is looking for even more success in 2023.

Tags

Events