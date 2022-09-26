Coming into the 2022 season, the Chanhassen volleyball program was a team experiencing somewhat of a youth movement.
With only four seniors on the roster, the Storm are relying on their senior leaders as well as underclassmen to perform well on the court, and they are confident in how the team has melded together.
Chanhassen began the season with a 3-1 win over Shakopee, the first win against the Sabers in program history. After falling to a 3-7 record, the Storm began to find its groove at the Hopkins Invite Sept. 16-17 and won six matches in a row.
“Overall we’ve done a good job of coming together as a team despite the different ages and just making everyone feel welcome and that they are on this team for a reason,” senior Ashlyn Steding said earlier in the season.
Steding is one of Chanhassen’s setters and leads the team with 226 assists. Her primary focus for the team is to remain steady during all points of the fall season.
“[A goal] is not fluctuating on our highs and lows, just staying stable and peaking at the end of the season for sections,” Steding said.
Two underclassmen that have made an impact thus far are freshmen outside hitters Bryn Lunski and Lauren Barker. Lunski leads the team in kills with 94 and digs with 118 while Barker has 81 kills. Junior libero Abigail Stark also has 104 digs for the Storm’s defense.
Along with their youth, another challenge the Storm has looked to overcome each match is their height. Senior middle blocker Amber Kraft said earlier in the season that Chanhassen is not the tallest team compared to opponents, which makes playing styles and adjustments more important.
“We’ve talked about being smarter about where you put it when there’s a 6’ tall blocker in front of you, not just hitting into it every time,” Kraft said.
“I think our back row defense also becomes really important. Finding what's open with front row shots, using hands and making it hard for them to play defense is what we have to do more versus big swings,” Steding said.
What has been key for the Storm through all of this is their team chemistry. Senior Amaya Plath looks forward to every chance she gets to spend time with her teammates, whether it is at a match, practice or during any free time.
“These are my favorite people to be around,” Plath said. “We spend every day with them and so much of our life this fall is with people in this gym and it’s a good vibe.”
Results
The Storm went 2-0 to continue a six-match winning streak. Chanhassen followed up a sweep of Hopkins Sept. 19 at home with another sweep on Sept. 21 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Lunski had nine kills in both matches while Steding had 19 assists against Hopkins and 27 against Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
At 2-1 in the Metro West conference, Chanhassen has four conference matches left before the end of the regular season. The Storm is currently in a four-way tie for second in the Metro West, with their only conference loss coming to Chaska Sept. 15.