Burnsville's pitching staff held top-ranked Chanhassen to nine total hits, putting up zeroes on the board defensively the first four innings in both Section 3B match-ups Aug. 8 and 12.
Yet it was the Red Birds, the three-time defending Class B champions, that won, clinching the section title, earning one of four No. 1 seeds into the state tournament, which begins Aug. 20 in Chaska, Waconia, and Hamburg.
Like in the first post-season meeting, Chanhassen put together what little offense they had in the middle frames. Scoreless into the fifth inning, a Mitch Cummins walk, Aaron Pfaff RBI-single, Brandon Arnold double, and Michael Jurgella RBI-single led to two runs.
Justin Arnold doubled in the sixth inning, eventually scoring on a wild pitch for the 3-0 final score.
The Red Birds scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings on an error and a solo home run from Zach Hoffmann in the first win four days earlier.
Whether it starting pitcher John Straka (six innings, three hits allowed, four strikeouts) or the bullpen of Chris Choles, Kody Dalen and Miles Nablo (one inning each, one total runner allowed), Chanhassen was in good hands.
Burnsville had just one runner reach second base for the game, and that was due to an error.
Chanhassen (27-2 overall) could open the state tournament Saturday, Aug. 21 in Chaska at 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:30 or 7 p.m., or Sunday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m., 1:30 or 4:30 p.m.
Burnsville (No. 2 seed), Victoria (No. 3 seed) and Chaska (No. 4 seed) are the other state qualifiers from Section 3B.
REGION 7C STATE QUALIFIER
Meeting for the third time this season, one-run games in the regular season Carver and Cologne were locked into a pitcher's duel until the Black Sox made things happen.
So did the Hollanders, unfortunately, it was defensive miscues that helped Carver score four times between the fifth and sixth innings.
The Black Sox, set to make their fifth consecutive Class C State Tournament appearance, received shutout performances from pitchers Andrew Weber (seven innings) and Jacob Booden (two innings) in the 4-0 win.
Carver was aggressive throughout, stealing four bases. Weber, who singled and advanced to third base, attempted to tag up on a foul territory catch along the left-field fence. Hollanders' Zack Nelson was able to make the throw in time for the final out of the third inning.
Weber, though, came back with a RBI-single, part of a two-run fifth inning for Carver off Cologne reliever Jayce Luna.
Sam Warner reached base on a throwing error, taking second base on a sacrifice bunt. A well-read jump from Warner on the Weber singled allowed him to score with ease for the 1-0 lead.
Following a second Weber stolen base of the game, a hard-hit ground ball from Kyle Dalton went through the legs of a Cologne infielder to extend the lead to 2-0.
Cologne loaded the bases in the fifth inning on an infield single from Joey Lilya and walks to Carter Clemensen and Cade Wiegert, but Weber escaped, first with pop out and then after a lengthy conversation first with the catch Warner and then coach Brian Tichy, a ground out to keep the Hollanders off the board.
Carver struck for two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on a pair of walks and line-drive single from Jay Bresnahan for the 3-0 lead. A bases loaded hit-by-pitch to Cole Kirchoff pushed the advantage to 4-0.
Carver will meet the winner of Young America and Brownton in a seeding game at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. The loser is the No. 4 seed with the winner playing at 3 p.m. versus the Waconia and Watertown loser.
The Region 7C Championship begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15. All Saturday and Sunday games are at Bluejay Stadium in Plato.