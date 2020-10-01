The comment was made Sept. 30, didn't Scheller graduate?
Nick Scheller, the 2019 state runner-up, did graduate, now at Air Force. His brother, Ben, a state qualifier as well, is back as a senior for Chanhassen and he's running personal-record times.
Ben Scheller is now the head Scheller on the cross country course, evidenced by a first-place time at the Metro West Conference Jamboree at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
His time of 16:46.6 was 37 seconds faster than the next runner.
"This season has been weird, being the runner out in front, winning every race. The first three or so races I was figuring out how to race in the lead. I've been texting Nick and Zach (Long) asking if they have any advice. I almost felt lost out there. Nick's been a lot of help over the years. Training with him, understanding how to race, warming up with him. It's weird not having him here, but it's fun, too, being that top runner," Ben Scheller said.
Finishing 111th in his state debut, a time of 16:58, Scheller ran a career-best 5,000-meter time of 16:26 at Elm Creek Reserve this season. He added a 16-minute flat time on the track at Chanhassen High School in a dual format.
Scheller has transformed himself into an elite runner; a long way from his freshman year when he joined the sport.
"I was running 19 minutes then. Every year I learn more, I learn how to run faster, how to train harder, with about the same mileage which I really think has helped me stay fresh throughout the season. Every year I'm improving by 30 seconds to a minute. I feel good, I feel like I can keep going and get faster," Scheller said.
COMING UP
Like Scheller, Chaska senior Ethan Leonard has been running ahead of the pack, a new position at meets running with two or three teams.
On Sept. 30, Leonard was clear of the next runner by more than 23 seconds. What is the balance between getting farther ahead and staying connected with teammates has been his challenge this fall?
"It impacts the better runners more because there just isn't the competition there to push you through the race. Usually I go out at a 5:10 pace the first mile, maybe a little faster. Today I went out at a 5:25 hoping my teammates would have a line of sight with me and push them to keep up the pace," Leonard said.
While a smart strategy in terms of team placement, in a jamboree style, Leonard likely moved back a spot from where he would be traditionally, finishing third in 17:24.3, one second behind Bloomington Jefferson's Adam Lueth.
Chaska was in the second pod on race day with Benilde-St. Margaret with Bloomington Kennedy and Robbinsdale Cooper in the morning, and Chanhassen, St. Louis Park and Bloomington Jefferson in the later afternoon.
Times were not released across the three pods until all races were completed.
"I really hope having Ben will really push me to race for my best time. At conference every place will count, so I'm excited to really go for it," said Leonard, who was 31 seconds behind Scheller in an opening dual in Chaska coming off an injury.
For Leonard, being in that conversation as Metro West Conference champion, has been years in the making. Like Scheller, his times have steadily improved.
He was seventh at conference in 2019, earning his second all-league honors.
"I'd say staying patient with it. Even if I'm not getting the times I'd like, knowing I've been winning races, knowing I have way more in me, I know that at the end of the season I have a chance to be there and that's exciting," Leonard said.
JAMBOREE RESULTS
Pod-style racing will continue with the Metro West Conference Championships on Thursday, Oct. 8 on the same hilly Gale Woods Farm course.
Pods will be based off jamboree results to maximize competition.
That could mean Bloomington Jefferson (40), Chanhassen (43) and Chaska (82) in the top boys pod. That would likely result in eight of the 10 fastest individuals.
The Storm likely would have been first but a runner fell over the final 200 meters.
Andrew Allredge (17:32.2) and Cole Donahe (17:50) were fifth and eighth for Chanhassen followed by a trio of Ryan Stratton (18:21.9), Josh Spenler (18:29) and Tyr Christianson (18:31.5).
Chaska, in addition to Leonard, got a 10th-place time of 17:54.7 from Nolan Sutter, finishing third in the pod.
Dylan Austad (18:38.1), Erick Chapman (18:41) and Manjunath Swayampu (18:41.4) were 22nd through 24th for the Hawks.
In the girls race, St. Louis Park (33), Chanhassen (38) and Bloomington Jefferson (60) should be placed together in the top pod. Those three schools had the top-eight finishers Sept. 30 including champion Isabella Roemer of Chanhassen by an astonishing 55 seconds in 18:38.5.
Storm teammates Marissa Long (19:53.1) and Meghan Pierson (20:18.2) were fifth and seventh overall with the next two times coming from Gabrielle Bjugan (21:14.8) and Madeline Hauck (21:26.9).
Chaska, with 126 team points, was fourth of six complete teams. Bloomington Kennedy (144) and Benilde-St. Margaret (154) completed the team standings.
Junior Ella Long for the Hawks was the only high school student among the team's top seven. She crossed the finish line first in her pod, 13th overall, in 21:23.6.
Sidney Fuhr (22:27.1) and Katelyn Farm (22:49.8) were 25th and 27th, placing second and fourth in their pod. Other scorers for Chaska were Adonai Yidnekachew (23:25.4) and Liliana Patrick (23:29) in 30th and 31st places.
SECTIONS AHEAD
On Oct. 1, a determination was made that sectional tournaments will be the concluding event for all fall activities. Disappointing to say the least for Leonard, who had hoped to make his first state meet as a senior.
"I'm just going to keep running my best and hopefully state gets added to the schedule," said Leonard a day before the announcement. "I'll be running at sections like I'm qualifying for a state meet."
For Scheller, his focus becomes on his time, and a potential section championship finish.
"I'm really hoping with sections to get matched up with some of the faster kids. I know there are some guys in our section with a 16:04, 16:15ish, a 16:30. It would be great to run up against them, know what I need to win," Scheller said.
For Scheller, he wants to be where his brother is: in a collegiate program a year from now.
"I know if I want to run in college, I have to have good times to show. And a lot of time fast times come with faster competition. I just feel like when I'm running I have to keep pushing. I have to beat the clock and show what I can do. It's tough mentally. You almost feel like you want to stop running, but then it clicks that your time is important with college coaches," he said.
For Chaska, while as a team they don't expect to contend for a conference and section title, the final weeks are more than for this year.
"We might not be where we want to be this year, but I feel with the runners we have coming up, we're going to be a threat to win the conference in the next couple of years," Leonard said.