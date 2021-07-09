Gunnar Broin hadn't been in contention for a tournament championship in some time, so it was only natural to feel some nerves on the back 18 holes of the U.S. Amateur qualifying event at Brackett's Crossing in Lakeville July 6.
Five under-par through 28 holes, Broin, of Chanhassen, gave back two strokes with back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth hole on the front side.
Broin, though, finished with four pars, a second two-under par score of 70, a total of 140 over two rounds, to win the qualifier event by a single stroke over Jeremy Tetrault of Lino Lakes to advance to next month's 121st U.S. Amateur Championship.
"I felt focused all day. My first 18 (holes), I played really well. I had nine pars to start my round. A lot of stress-free pars. I didn't have to grind much and I think that set me up for the rest of the day," Broin said.
A rain delay as Broin was prepared to play his 18th hole of the day came at the right time as well for the Minnetonka High School graduate.
"We knew when we got back on the course we were just going to go into the second round. It was only like a 30- or 45-minute delay, but it allowed me to get off my feet. I think it helped me. I went birdie-birdie at 18 and 10 to begin my second round. Those two birdies really calmed me down," Broin said.
Weather played a toll on all players. The tournament was twice delayed, totaling more than 2 1/2 hours. Broin hadn't teed off before the longer delay.
"I think a lot of players can say this. We knew it was going to rain. We knew there would be some delays. We knew it was going to be a long day. I walked 18 on Monday at (the Trans-Mississippi Amateur Championship) watching a teammate, and then I went and played 12 holes with friends at Minneapolis Golf Club to try and prepare myself for the long day," Broin said.
Asked how often a golfer may play 36 holes in one day, Broin said "surprisingly not often."
With many top players accepted into the 117th Trans-Mississippi Amateur Championship at Windsong Farm in Independence, one of the oldest golf associations dating back to 1901, Broin felt the U.S. Amateur qualifier field was one for the taking.
The second U.S. Amateur qualifier in Minnesota is set for July 12 at Dacotah Ridge in Morton.
"A lot of my friends got into Trans-Miss, I didn't, so I felt like I might have a good chance. I knew it would still be tough; I would have to play well. But they ended up taking away one of the qualifying spots, only taking the top two," Broin said.
Among the highlights of his qualifier win was having his longtime swing coach, Chris Baisch of Hazeltine National, carrying his bag.
"I'm stoked. This really sets me up for the rest of my summer schedule," Broin said.
The U.S. Amateur is set for Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
"This is my first time qualifying for a USGA event. I've heard nothing but great things with how USGA sets up tournaments. There's so much history out there at Oakmont. Dustin (Johnson) won a U.S. Open out there," Broin said. "I'm just going to soak everything up. Go out and have fun, play some golf, see what happens."
Broin knows two other qualifiers, Cecil Belisle of Red Wing and Piercen Hunt of Hartland, Wisconsin. He's hoping to be joined by another friend or two from the other U.S. Amateur qualifier next week.
DEALING WITH ADVERSITY
Broin thinks back to recent years and concludes his maturity level has grown immensely.
Broin burst onto the high school golf scene as an eighth grader. He saw his name in the rankings, and he was offered early on by the University of Tennessee.
The opportunity fell through, Broin missed out on the state tournament as a junior, and COVID cost him his senior year. But what arose was a chance to play at Colorado State University.
"I had to go out and prove myself at Colorado State. It's just been great. It's changed me as a person. Things are really starting to click. I knew it would happen at some point. I just never had my mind at the right spot, where I am now. It has really helped me to shape how I look at everything," Broin said.
Broin played in three events with Colorado State as a true freshman. The Rams have an exciting class of golfers coming in that should make them even more competitive.
"The events were so hard. The courses were so much tougher than the ones I was used to in Minnesota. But it was helpful to play at those courses. It has prepared me for what's ahead. You don't learn anything from winning all the time," Broin said. "This year was great for me. I was able to spend some time, grow my mind, grow my thoughts on golf. I'm having the most fun I've ever had."