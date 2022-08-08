Part of what makes sports so enjoyable is the sound that surrounds it.
The pop from shoulder pads after a form tackle. A basketball swishing through the net. Skates cutting through the ice. A golf club swinging through the air and connecting in the sweet spot. Fans cheering on their favorite athletes and teams.
At Storm/Red Birds Stadium at Chanhassen High School, a common sound is the crack of the bat hitting the ball. When it is in play, fans will cheer for a hit. But when the ball is fouled out of play, and needs to be retrieved, a familiar phrase for Chanhassen baseball fans is soon to follow.
“That’s a dollar.”
The phrase comes from public address announcer Denny Laufenburger. The former Chanhassen mayor has been announcing games for the Red Birds amateur baseball team since 2010 and for various Chanhassen athletics teams since 2011.
Laufenburger retired from a career in sales in 2010 and was looking for his next opportunity to spend his time. Now in the 12th year of announcing, he has learned many tricks of the trade and hopes he can pass along what he has learned to the future voice of the Storm and Red Birds.
A new passion
When the Chanhassen Red Birds announced the team’s rebirth in 2010, Laufenburger believed he had found one of his callings during his retirement. He contacted Red Birds’ general manager Terre Kemble, saying he wanted to audition to be the public address announcer and was later given the job.
“He is the most well-prepared person I’ve ever met,” Kemble said. “He’ll do research on teams and umpires before they come to town for the game. He is so prepared when he comes to the ballpark and knows exactly what to do.”
Prior to auditioning for the announcing gig with the Red Birds, Laufenburger had never been an announcer. The closest experience he had was during his time as a volunteer with Minnesota State Services for the Blind. Beginning in 1996, he would record 58 minutes of himself reading part of a book for a segment called “Radio Talking Book.”
Learning on the job, Laufenburger leaned on the key tenets from his volunteer opportunity, including pace, voice inflection, voice strength and speech clarity. Because of his skills, Kemble later suggested that Laufenburger work some games for the Storm when they were in need of an announcer. This led to him becoming the primary announcer for various Storm sporting events and also for football games at Crown College, which was interrupted due to the pandemic.
“From the very beginning Terre was a big supporter and encourager of me,” Laufenburger said.
Enhance, don’t distract
When he began announcing, Laufenburger asked himself a simple question.
“What would I want to hear as a sports fan in the seats?”
Laufenburger’s phrase, “That’s a dollar,” is one he will use at baseball games. Another he enjoys using for basketball is exaggerating the word "three" when a player drains a high-arching shot. And while he might enjoy those signature phrases, he still understands the primary reason people are at the games and what they want to hear.
“I am not the entertainment, the game is,” Laufenburger said. “A lot of announcers think they are the entertainment, but my job is to enhance so people can have a richer experience watching.”
Laufenburger will still throw in classic lines that vary across sports, and he will try to include smaller details that fans might not have considered. But he also knows when it’s time to lay off and let the fans cheer a little longer or the band get loud after an exciting play.
Time, effort and joy
Having announced more than 750 sporting events ranging from football and volleyball in the fall to basketball in the winter and baseball and track and field in the spring, Laufenburger knows the job requires a great deal of time. He will put in anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes of work before a game, depending on the sport and magnitude of the particular game. He understands, however, that what he does is something many sports fans would dream of doing if given the opportunity.
“The truth is, inside every fan there is a little bit of kid inside them that wants to be on the microphone,” Laufenburger said.
One of the parts that takes up most of his preparation is name pronunciation. Laufenburger will spend time working on not only the names of key starters, but also players who might get in near the end of the game if it is a lopsided affair, making it an important moment for the player, coaches, family and friends when he or she enters the game. This has also led him to connect with the community.
“One of the real joys I get is the interaction I have with players, parents and the other people at the scorers table with me,” Laufenburger said. “I love connecting with people with whom I work, and love interacting with students.”
Because he learned on the job and because of his passion for announcing, Laufenburger is interested in helping the person who takes his place so they are prepared when he steps away from the microphone. He plans to continue to do it for the foreseeable future because he is still in good health.
Anyone interested in learning more about public address announcing for sports can reach Laufenburger at laufendh@mchsi.com.
“I’d like to see some young people that enjoy being around sports show some interest in becoming an announcer,” he said.