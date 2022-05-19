Madi Hicks’ main focus for her final season playing for the Chanhassen girls golf team was to have fun playing golf.
Reflecting on previous years, Hicks was stressed because she had not made a decision on where she would be attending college to play golf. Now that she has committed to North Dakota State, Hicks said she has had a weight lifted off her shoulders and feels she is truly achieving her goal of enjoying every round she plays.
The new outlook has yielded success on the course in 2022. Hicks has not finished worse than second in a tournament this season and was one of 15 girls in the state named to the Ms. Minnesota Golf watchlist.
“You work so hard to play well and ultimately get to the next level. It means so much to me to be included with that group, there are some amazing golfers on that list and some of them are great friends I see at tournaments in the spring and summer,” Hicks said.
Hicks has had a successful career with the Storm to say the least. As a seventh grader, she was one of the team’s top golfers and carried that all the way through this season. She has made it to the state tournament every season she has played golf: three times as part of a team, one of those being a part of the 2019 state championship team, and once as an individual her junior year. Storm head coach Dave Kalthoff has enjoyed having Hicks lead the team and knows she will be missed after graduation this year.
“Madi is an outstanding leader and fantastic, outgoing person. She’s easy to coach, wants to be coached and is goal-oriented,” head coach Dave Kalthoff said. “When she was a 7th grader, she seemed like a freshman or sophomore, she carried herself with confidence.”
While Hicks credits Kalthoff and her swing coach Mike Barge, some of her most significant motivators and supporters have been her teammates.
“The biggest thing that has switched for me this year is I’ve tried to go in with having more fun this year. I think my teammates have been a huge reason for this, they instill so much fun into practices and tournaments and care so much about how they play,” Hicks said.
As far as the rest of the season goes, her path back to the state tournament will be challenging, but with the way she is playing, Kalthoff likes Hicks’ chances. She is the two-time defending champion at the section tournament.
“It’s hers to lose and as long as she’s playing well, she’s the individual who is the favorite to win it,” Kalthoff said.