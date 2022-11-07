The 2022 cross country season came full circle for Chanhassen’s Marissa Long.
After recording similar times throughout the fall, the junior changed her mentality ahead of the championship season. The switch – paired with all the miles she logged – paid off during the final three meets of the season. Long not only repeated as Metro West Conference and section 2AAA champion but also placed fourth in the 2022 Class 3A state championship meet Nov. 5 with a time of 18:01.6.
“At the end of the season I get more in a competitive mindset and I always seem to make this mental switch around conference time where it’s like the hard training is done, we’re sort of entering a tapering mode and it’s time,” Long said. “It has to be done now because this is championship season, there are no more races after this.”
Despite training throughout the spring and summer in preparation of reaching new heights in her junior season, Long had not seen the results she was hoping for during meets in September and early October. Her fastest time was 18:18.2 at the Victoria Lions Invitational Oct. 4, 15 seconds off of her previous personal best time set at the 2021 NXR Regional Championships.
But after recording 18:18 for the third time this season Oct. 8 in Alexandria, Long broke through and started getting better results for her standards. She smashed through the 18-minute mark in a 5,000 meter race to set a new personal best time of 17:37.9 and finish first at the Metro West Conference championship meet Oct. 18. A week later, she followed that up with a 17:49.4 time in her section 2AAA championship race—a personal best time at the Gale Woods Farm course.
“It was a great feeling because I haven’t had one race this season that I have been overly excited about performance-wise, just because I’ve worked so hard and I knew I wasn’t getting the results that matched the training I’ve been doing,” Long said after the conference meet.
The key to her success during championship season was setting an “uncomfortable” pace early and maintaining it throughout the race. Long said that she wanted to hold a pace that challenged her physically and mentally and that she felt prepared to do so during the tapering period at the end of the season.
After winning the conference championship, the junior said she celebrated the accomplishment—but not for too long as she knew the challenges that were still ahead.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster, but I don’t like going into things too confident. I like knowing I can be beat and I have to keep a competitive mindset to make sure I succeed and fulfill all my goals,” Long said.
Finishing near the top of the pack at the state meet was something Long had been working toward all offseason and during the fall. To see that goal come to fruition is also exciting for her, but she also knows she has more to prove as early as this spring.
“Running is a sport where you’re constantly hoping to improve throughout the years and that’s always been my goal,” Long said. “I want to finish the season strong so I can have momentum going into track season and I want to have a strong track season so I can have momentum going into my senior year. It just kind of keeps on piling and piling up.”
Outside of running, Long enjoys cooking and baking, AP biology and spending time with family and friends. She began the early stages of the recruiting process and hopes to run in college while potentially pursuing a degree in the medical field. And while the season came full circle for her in the end, Long is sure to have some new cross country goals for 2023.
“There’s always something to work for, there’s never anything to settle for. I never settle. I always want to keep on going and hit the next milestone,” Long said. “You can always hit one milestone but then say there’s always another milestone to hit, it’s never done.”
Boys’ results
Chanhassen senior Colin Scheller finished his cross country career at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 16:51.5, placing 78th out of 160 athletes in the competition. Scheller was roughly 28 seconds off his personal best time set back on Sept. 8 at the Hopkins Bauman/Rovn Invitational.