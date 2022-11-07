Marissa Long

Chanhassen junior Marissa Long completed a strong finish to the 2022 cross country season by winning back-to-back conference and section titles along with placing fourth at the Class 3A state meet.

 Photo by Brendan O’Brien

The 2022 cross country season came full circle for Chanhassen’s Marissa Long.

After recording similar times throughout the fall, the junior changed her mentality ahead of the championship season. The switch – paired with all the miles she logged – paid off during the final three meets of the season. Long not only repeated as Metro West Conference and section 2AAA champion but also placed fourth in the 2022 Class 3A state championship meet Nov. 5 with a time of 18:01.6.

