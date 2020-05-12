Chanhassen entered the 2020 boys golf season a bit unproven. An expected young squad.
Nick Kauffman, though, relished the opportunity in his senior year. The chance to lead, not only off the course, but also on. The chance to take the next step, qualify for his first state tournament.
“I feel I had a better chance than years past,” he said.
A three-year varsity member, a captain in 2020, Kauffman, along with now sophomore Danny Renner, were second-day section qualifiers last spring. Kauffman had an eagle in the first round.
“It’s not super fun, but we’re making the best out of it,” said Kauffman of the loss of the final months of high school, plus the golf season.
Luckily, thanks to a preps tour sponsored by local golfer Tim Herron, Kauffman and Renner have had the opportunity to play golf in recent weeks. The Chanhassen senior played in a round in Mankato on May 11.
Asked how he played?
“Not great, but it’s tournaments, so it feels great to be out there playing,” he said.
Kauffman, an enforcer on the hockey team this past winter, second on the team in penalty minutes, will play golf at Central College in Iowa.
“We went down to Iowa to look at schools. It was a last minute thing to stop at Central. We toured the school and I thought everything was really nice. I’ve met with the coach twice, once up here, we had dinner with him. It should be great,” Kauffman said.
Other seniors in the boys golf program were Joe Carse, Brady Tyler, Ben McDonald, Ben Peterson, Ben Ramler, and Carter Ruegg.
“A great group,” Chanhassen head boys golf coach Tony Happ said. “All the seniors are great role models. They were dedicated to Storm golf and will be greatly missed.”
“I know guys are bummed. They all wanted a fighting chance to make varsity. I’ll definitely be playing some rounds with some of the guys this summer,” Kauffman said.