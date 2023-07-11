Sam Macy

Incoming senior Sam Macy celebrates after tackling a Mankato West player behind the backfield during the section 2AAAAA championship Nov. 4.

 File photo by Brendan O’Brien/Southwest News Media

June 4 is a day Sam Macy will never forget.

Wrapping up his junior year at Chanhassen, Macy attended a football camp at the University of Minnesota. At the end of the day, Macy was told to stay behind, as he met with Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck, who offered him a scholarship to play Division I football.

