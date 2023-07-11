June 4 is a day Sam Macy will never forget.
Wrapping up his junior year at Chanhassen, Macy attended a football camp at the University of Minnesota. At the end of the day, Macy was told to stay behind, as he met with Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck, who offered him a scholarship to play Division I football.
“It felt fantastic. It's always been an absolute dream to be a Gopher and I finally get to live that,” Macy said. “So just a really surreal experience but it was a good time at camp, I felt I got better as a football player and then obviously got to be a Gopher.”
On June 5, one day after attending the camp, Macy announced via his Twitter account that he committed to play football at Minnesota. Classified as an edge rusher, Macy was rated ninth overall out of recruits in Minnesota in his class.
The recruiting process began during Macy’s sophomore season when teams requested to make game-day visits for Chanhassen. He totaled 32 tackles through eight games in 2021 but said he weighed about 175 pounds and did not think he would have an opportunity to play for a school in a Power Five conference.
A switch flipped during his junior year. Macy was part of a Chanhassen defensive unit that allowed an average of 19 points per game, and the Storm finished 8-2 with a 23-21 loss in the section 2AAAAA championship game to Mankato West. Macy also totaled 44 tackles in eight games, sixth most on the team.
Recruiting heated up at the beginning of 2023 following the Storm’s successful season. Macy said he not only increased his weight to 195 pounds but also increased his speed, two traits he believed he needed to improve in order to reach his ultimate goal of playing for his home state.
Minnesota had visited Chanhassen a few different times, as Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi watched a workout in the spring and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere. Other schools that offered Macy a scholarship included Air Force, Army, Navy, North Dakota and South Dakota.
“It was fun, but it was surprising because this started in January and in about the span of six months is when I've picked up pretty much all my offers,” Macy said.
Macy said his interest in Minnesota, however, started well before that when former Gophers tight end and Waconia native Maxx Williams played for the team. That interest continued to grow once Fleck arrived and the program began achieving more success, including ending a 14-game losing streak against Wisconsin and reaching an 11-2 record in 2019.
“That's really where I'm like ‘Alright, if I can get here that's what I want to do. Let's pinpoint it, put it on the bulletin board,’” Macy said.
While Macy now knows his football career will continue past high school, he is looking forward to the opportunity to play one more season for Chanhassen. He said the main goal for the team is to have fun, but also getting to the Class 5A state tournament after coming up just shy of that goal last season.
“There's not one player on this team who doesn't have their eyes set on the prize,” Macy said. “Everyone's been grinding. Everyone has been working. So this is going to be a special year.”
The 2023 football season begins Aug. 31 as Chanhassen travels to Elk River and then hosts Owatonna Sept. 8 in the Storm’s home opener. Other notable games include Homecoming against Waconia Sept. 22, a section 2AAAAA championship game rematch against Mankato West Sept. 29 and the rivalry game against Chaska Oct. 13.