The 2023 season came to an end for three Carver County teams who qualified for the Minnesota Baseball Association Class B and C state tournaments. Chaska and Carver were eliminated on the field, Victoria was eliminated for reasons off of it.

The Vics posted a statement Aug. 19 — the day the team was supposed to play the Minnetonka Millers in Waconia — to Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, saying the team had been removed from the tournament because of a clerical error involving two players. Victoria acknowledged the two players participated for the team from the first game of the season May 13 to the team’s final Section 3B playoff game Aug. 6 but forgot to sign their player contracts at the start of the season. The Vics added that the players were not previously signed by another team and that they unintentionally missed these players.

