The 2023 season came to an end for three Carver County teams who qualified for the Minnesota Baseball Association Class B and C state tournaments. Chaska and Carver were eliminated on the field, Victoria was eliminated for reasons off of it.
The Vics posted a statement Aug. 19 — the day the team was supposed to play the Minnetonka Millers in Waconia — to Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, saying the team had been removed from the tournament because of a clerical error involving two players. Victoria acknowledged the two players participated for the team from the first game of the season May 13 to the team’s final Section 3B playoff game Aug. 6 but forgot to sign their player contracts at the start of the season. The Vics added that the players were not previously signed by another team and that they unintentionally missed these players.
As the Section 3B champions, Chaska opened the Class B state tournament Aug. 18 against Hopkins. While the Cubs tried to continue its playoff success, the Berries had other plans. Chaska was shut out 3-0 with just two hits at the plate.
Drake Kilber got the start on the mound for the Cubs, allowing three runs in six innings while also striking six. Blake Eiden came in for relief and pitched three scoreless innings, but the Cubs could not mount a comeback. Right fielder Alex Twenge and third baseman Kyle Geason were the only Chaska players with hits.
With the loss, Chaska’s season comes to an end with a 20-14 overall record.
Carver struck first in its Class C tournament game against Nisswa Aug. 20, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning before the Lightning found its rhythm at the plate. Nisswa scored 14 unanswered runs and the Black Sox fell in 14-2 fashion. Carver’s season ends with a 13-19 overall record.
With the Cubs’ loss and the MBA’s removal of the Vics, Shakopee is the only remaining team in the state tournament from Section 3B. Shakopee topped Plymouth 7-5 Aug. 18, scoring four runs in the fifth inning to take its first lead of the game. The team advanced to play Stockmen’s Irish Aug. 27 in Delano.