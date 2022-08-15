Nick Hayes

Nick Hayes is entering his third season with the Chaska boys’ basketball program, and it will be his first as the head coach for the Hawks.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Athletics

The Chaska boys’ basketball program has a new coach again, this time naming Nick Hayes to lead the Hawks’ program.

Hayes grew up in Brooklyn Park and played basketball at Champlin Park before graduating in 2015. He then attended the University of Minnesota and began his coaching journey with seventh- and eighth-grade traveling teams along with different levels of AAU in the state.

Tags

Events