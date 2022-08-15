The Chaska boys’ basketball program has a new coach again, this time naming Nick Hayes to lead the Hawks’ program.
Hayes grew up in Brooklyn Park and played basketball at Champlin Park before graduating in 2015. He then attended the University of Minnesota and began his coaching journey with seventh- and eighth-grade traveling teams along with different levels of AAU in the state.
He has been with the Chaska program as an assistant coach for the past two seasons.
“I’m extremely excited and thankful to be in this position,” Hayes said. “I feel really confident in my ability to talk over the program and sustain the success Coach Kallman brought… I’m thankful to be at this point and super excited for the opportunity.”
Chaska High School announced Aug. 4 that Hayes would be taking over the program. Hayes is stepping into the role after longtime Hawks’ varsity assistant coach Andrew Martinson resigned from the head coaching position due to his responsibilities with the family operated insurance agency Martinson Agency.
Martinson was named the head coach May 17 to replace Dana Kallman.
Hayes decided to forgo applying for the position when it initially opened. However, Hayes’ perspective changed when Martinson called him about the job reopening.
“My mind definitely opened up to the head coach position and it worked itself out the past month or so,” Hayes said. “I felt confident based on previous years and relationships I built at Chaska with athletes.”
In his time with the program, Hayes has loved the community and the rivalry games that come with it. He enjoyed the matchups between Chaska and Chanhassen, especially the one Feb. 8 when the Hawks beat the Storm 60-53 on the road.
Another memory for Hayes is the Hawks’ 48-45 victory over Eden Prairie in the 2020 Section 2AAAA semifinals.
“Those were really fun environments to be in. Those few games jump out,” Hayes said. “They are fun to think back to, and I want to give guys opportunities like that.”
On the court, Hayes wants to focus on ball movement, fast-paced offense and stout, communicative defense. However, he is not going to force a specific style of play onto the team depending on skill set.
“I think you have to have a system to fit your team that specific year, along with keeping some consistency,” Hayes said.
While he spent only two seasons on the coaching staff with Kallman, Hayes said he learned different aspects of coaching basketball that he hopes to carry with him in his coaching career and continue with the program.
Some elements are more technical, like practicing late-game scenarios or adapting to different opponents. Others are more philosophical.
“Every day (Kallman) brought the expectation to compete and push each other, and leave everything they had on court. Everyone understood that,” Hayes said.
But what Hayes loves most about the game is the team aspect, as he sees it as the ultimate team sport. When he played football and baseball, Hayes said he felt as if he had to only worry about his own responsibilities on the field.
Basketball, however, pushed him to build trust with his four teammates on the court to find the open shot and defend on the other end. His goal with Chaska is to have the players build a similar level of trust with each other, on and off the court.