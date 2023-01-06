People might have mixed emotions about the recent winter storms, but the Chaska-Chanhassen alpine ski team was ready for winter as its season started in January.
With the season beginning in the first week of the new year, the 37 athletes on this year’s StormHawks is the most since head coach Tony Gilbertson has been with the program. Growing the program comes with benefits and challenges. While Gilbertson wants plenty of athletes on the program, the team will get athletes who have never skied before. He acknowledged it can be tough to balance teaching them beginner skiing skills while also expecting them to compete in meets, but the growth potential of athletes is fun to watch.
“We need every racer we can get and we want the team to be big and strong,” Gilbertson said. “So that person that barely knows how to ski this year as a freshman or a seventh-grader might be a top varsity skier by the time they're a junior or senior.”
The StormHawks have only one senior on the boys’ roster in Dillon Riebe after graduating six from last year. Athletes who look to be contending for the state competition this year include junior Parker Dussault, sophomore Fred Stolz and freshman Gavin Shannon.
On the girls’ side, seven senior girls lead a deeper team of 23 athletes, including senior Fantaye Gilbertson, Gilbertson’s daughter. Returning for her final season, she is hoping to reach the state meet again after qualifying last season. Three other girls on the roster in senior Ella Riley, sophomore Elle Wiegand and junior Eva Vermeij come with racing experience, and the head coach thinks they could help the program be more competitive and make an impact down the stretch.
“We're hopeful for a couple of them maybe to step up and then surprise at sections, and we'll see where it goes,” Gilbertson said.
Along with the prospect of growing the program, the StormHawks also face challenges based on the facilities they use for training. The StormHawks practice at Hyland Hills Ski Area on a short hill that takes 20 seconds to go down and does not allow for much exercise. Because of this, athletes are even more encouraged to come into the season in strong condition from dryland training done in the offseason.
“They need to be working out during the season as well as also finding time to get up the hill. Otherwise, their bodies get actually worse,” Gilbertson said. “If you're in Colorado and you ski a 30-minute run down the hill and you ski it hard, you really tax yourself, your abilities and your strength as you're getting stronger. Whereas here, we don't get stronger by skiing down the hill.”
He added: “The more we get into the season, the faster they get. Hopefully, come February, they're at their best abilities, did a lot of practice, a lot of runs and they are skiing at their best.”
While Gilbertson thinks both the boys and girls have the opportunity to be competitive, both will still face challenging opponents in the Metro West Conference like Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
“It's going to be very difficult to compete with [Benilde-St. Margaret’s], but it's going to be great for getting [the athletes] to be able to get ready for sections because they are such a good opponent,” Gilbertson said.
Gilbertson said he loves being a part of the program because he raced when he was growing up, which he believes sparked Fantaye’s interest in the sport. He loves coaching the athletes, introducing them to the sport and even getting a little competitive with them. Gilbertson said he will sometimes challenge athletes to race him and see if they can beat him.
“The fast ones do beat me pretty handily, including my daughter,” Gilbertson said. “But some of the younger ones or the ones that are not as experienced, it's kind of fun to see if they can step up and beat the coach. So it's fun, I enjoy it.”
The StormHawks first competition was Jan. 5 at Trollhaugen in Dresser, Wisconsin. Riley finished seventh overall on the girls side and Stolz finished eighth for the boys. The girls finished third out of five teams while the boys finished fourth.
Chaska-Chanhassen also competes Jan. 9 at Buck Hill Ski Area, with three more meets on the calendar before the section 6A meet on Feb. 7. The alpine ski state meet is Feb. 14 at Giant’s Ridge Golf and Ski Resort in Biwabik.