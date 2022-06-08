Area athletes qualified for the 2022 state track and field meet in the section 2AAA June 1 and 3. The state meet is June 9-11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Chaska
One of the goals for senior Ryan Mercer's final track and field season was to improve from about 130’ to 150’ in discus. Mercer shattered that goal, recording a 162’ and 10” throw at the section 2AAA meet to qualify for the state meet. Getting to that point, however, had its challenges.
“At the beginning of the season, when practices don’t go well and you didn’t even throw 100’ in a meet, it can really get to your confidence,” Mercer said. “At one point it just kind of clicked for me this season, you just kind of know when your confidence clicks.”
Now with his track and field career coming to a close, Mercer wants to go out on a high-note and break the school record in discus. He feels confident he will get the chance as he is only seven inches away from the record.
Chanhassen
Senior Izzy Roemer and sophomore Marissa Long have both enjoyed their friendship on and off the track, and the state meet is one last memory for the two of them as their high school career competing together comes to a close.
“[Izzy] has definitely been really good for me for four years. We both have a hard-working mentality, and because of that we have pushed each other to the limits in practice. It’s been great having her as a role model pushing me in practice everyday,” Long said.
Roemer and Long are distance runners who qualified in the 1600m and 3200m races this season. The two are very happy to compete with each other at this year’s meet, as Roemer was the only one of them to qualify for state in 2021.
“State wasn’t the same without [Long],” Roemer said. “We trained and talked together every day. It’s really cool that we’re able to do this together for my last season.”
As a senior, Chanhassen’s Cole Donahe is making his first appearance at the state meet. Qualifying in the 400m, 800m and 4x800m relay, Donahe felt invigorated to not only make it to state as an individual, but also be a part of a team event. Donahe said his relay teammates Ryan Stratton, Jaxon McDonald and Colin Scheller are his best friends on the team.
“It felt like all I had worked for finally came together. It was fun having my senior teammates with me at the meet and qualify,” Donahe said.
Storm junior Christian Batchlor is excited for the opportunity to compete in his first state meet as well. Batchlor felt most confident in the triple jump and went into the section 2AAA meet as the top seed in the event.
Early in the meet, Batchlor’s chances at state were in the balance, as he had recorded the third-best jump in the field. He remained unfazed and saved his best jump of the meet for last.
“It was incredible. I don’t know if I’ve ever felt something that intense in sports. It’s hard to put into words how I feel,” Batchlor said.
Tyrique Williams also advanced to the state meet for the Storm. The senior sprinter qualified in three events — 100m, 200m and 300m hurdles. After Williams qualified in the 100m dash, his confidence grew the rest of the meet.
"It really got me hyped up for my other two races and I got a lot of compliments from other runners and teams. It gave me a lot of energy heading into the other races," Williams said.
Williams had performed well throughout the season. He broke the school record for the 100m dash at the Hamline University Elite meet with a time of 10.9 seconds and then followed it up with a time of 10.64 seconds at the section 2AAA meet. Williams also holds the 200m school record at 21.98 seconds.