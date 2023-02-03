People find connection and support through sports for various reasons.
Maybe it's because of a shared interest in a player, coach or team. Maybe it's based on a rivalry like the one between Chaska and Chanhassen, which has now spanned over 10 years. Earlier in January, with the boys and girls basketball teams squaring off at Chaska High School, sports connected the community yet again — only this time it was a somber reminder of how athletics can bring people together.
Players, coaches and fans wore pink at the games to raise awareness for breast cancer and funds for the family of longtime District 112 resident Kelsey Granowski. The night entailed intense cheering and entertaining basketball, ending with the Storm student section storming the court. It began, however, with a moment of silence. Kelsey, who had been undergoing her own fight against breast cancer, had died just four days earlier, on Jan. 16.
“She was amazing. She was somebody that had an amazing laugh and an amazing smile. She cared deeply about people that showed up in her work as a social worker,” said Andy Granowski, Kelsey's husband and a longtime coach in both cities. “And I think just her caring attitude for others and her willingness to see what's best in people was obviously something that's going to be greatly missed.”
Granowski was not sure if he wanted to attend the games, even as he was getting into his car to make the drive to the school. But with his children Blake and Graham as his driving force, Granowski knew he wanted to be there to honor her.
When they got to the gym, seats were hard to find, but the color pink was not.
Granowski texted athletic directors Mike Bailey and Anita Woodrow the morning after the games to thank them for putting the event together. He said he hated every second but absolutely loved every second at the same time.
“That was really hard for a ton of different reasons," he said. "But to see and to be able to show our kids and Kelsey’s family and my family that level of support that this community has for us and our family was pretty amazing and something that we're going to be forever grateful for.”
That Jan. 20 night was not the first time sports and the community had rallied around the Granowskis. The Chanhassen football team helped take care of their lawn at their home in Chaska, and neighbors and others in Carver County brought meals and offered to shovel the driveway in the winter. Other teams like the StormHawks gymnastics squad also held events the week of Jan. 16 to help the family. Granowski said there were so many people to thank for their generosity.
Despite Kelsey’s condition, Granowski said they also wanted to help others going through similar struggles. The Chaska-Chanhassen football game for the Jug was a Tackle Cancer game to raise money for the breast dancer research. The DECA program also hosted a kickball tournament last year and donated money from the event. Granowski said they have raised over $5,000 from community events for the foundation.
“We're going to work really, really hard to make sure that her journey isn't done now and that it's going to continue,” Granowski said. “We're going to find a way to continue to make a difference in this community, the lives of people and families that are struggling with cancer and with breast cancer, and Kelsey is going to be a part of that. She is going to be a part of that in a different way.”