People find connection and support through sports for various reasons.

Maybe it's because of a shared interest in a player, coach or team. Maybe it's based on a rivalry like the one between Chaska and Chanhassen, which has now spanned over 10 years. Earlier in January, with the boys and girls basketball teams squaring off at Chaska High School, sports connected the community yet again — only this time it was a somber reminder of how athletics can bring people together.

Tags

Events