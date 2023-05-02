It required many months of recruitment, open gym nights and early morning practices to accommodate varying schedules and gym space, but boys volleyball for Chaska and Chanhassen is underway.
With the recent emergence of Minnesota high school boys volleyball, coaches and athletes from Chaska and Chanhassen started the StormHawks volleyball program this spring. The sport is on the verge of becoming a fully sanctioned varsity sport by the Minnesota State High School League, and the StormHawks are excited to get on the court during the remainder of the school year.
When boys volleyball began in the state, Matt Busch, the longtime Shakopee girls volleyball head coach, did not want to get involved in coaching during another sport season but helped boys volleyball teams with more administrative work. His son, Brady, started attending boys volleyball camps and wanted to continue playing. Brady then played for Shakopee and joined the Southwest Christian program last season when the Stars formed a team.
But Busch, now a junior at Chaska High School, and his friend Seth Vang, a Chanhassen senior, wanted to start a boys team between the two schools and began recruiting others with the plans of starting a team in the spring with his father set as the coach. The two talked about the sports at their respective high schools, and the program also set up open gyms on Sunday nights starting in December for student athletes to try the sport.
“The boys would just show up and we’d say ‘Hey, bring a friend next time and the next, bring two friends and let’s see what we can do. And it kind of started to blossom,” Matt Busch said.
With 20 boys between the varsity and junior varsity, the StormHawks officially became a program in early March. The team has held practices at 5:45 a.m. on weekdays as well as Sunday evenings to work around different schedules for athletes and to ensure the team would have practice time during the first part of the spring season when several teams are inside.
Feeling behind other established programs, Chaska-Chanhassen wanted to run open gyms throughout the winter and begin practices three weeks earlier than other teams in an attempt to catch up. Including Busch, Chaska-Chanhassen has just two players on its roster with experience playing competitive volleyball.
“We’ve got a lot of catching up to do. That’s the conversation we keep having, but yet as we’re getting closer, we just keep thinking ‘Yeah, we’re ready. We’re ready for competition,’” Busch said before the beginning of the season.
Chaska-Chanhassen will compete in the Southwest Conference. Teams in the conference that have established programs include Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Bloomington Jefferson. The Eagles and Skippers each made the state tournament in 2022.
Chaska-Chanhassen’s program-opening game was April 24 at home against Apple Valley, another team in its inaugural season. The StormHawks cruised to a 3-0 sweep, winning 25-13, 25-10 and 25-10. Busch is not only hoping to bring success to the program, but he is excited about helping the players learn and develop.
“They’re so excited to learn a new sport,” Busch said. “They’re just craving knowledge, they’re not OK with just learning one thing at a time. They want it all, they want to learn by fire, basically.”
Chaska-Chanhassen volleyball home games take place at Pioneer Ridge Middle School with varsity matches played roughly 30 minutes after the junior varsity. The StormHawks’ final home game is June 1 against Hopkins and its final regular season game is June 2 at Minnetonka.