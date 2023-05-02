It required many months of recruitment, open gym nights and early morning practices to accommodate varying schedules and gym space, but boys volleyball for Chaska and Chanhassen is underway.

With the recent emergence of Minnesota high school boys volleyball, coaches and athletes from Chaska and Chanhassen started the StormHawks volleyball program this spring. The sport is on the verge of becoming a fully sanctioned varsity sport by the Minnesota State High School League, and the StormHawks are excited to get on the court during the remainder of the school year.

Tags

Events