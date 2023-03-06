The Chaska/Chanhassen StormHawks had a strong finish to their season behind senior Lucas Becker and the 200 freestyle relay team at the Class 2A state championship meet March 3 and 4.

Chaska/Chanhassen finished eighth out of 37 teams represented at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Becker finished in the top three in both of his individual events while the StormHawks’ relay team of junior Casey Bretz, senior William Currie, sophomore Casey Parker and Becker placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay with an All-American consideration time of 1:25.46.

