The Chaska/Chanhassen StormHawks had a strong finish to their season behind senior Lucas Becker and the 200 freestyle relay team at the Class 2A state championship meet March 3 and 4.
Chaska/Chanhassen finished eighth out of 37 teams represented at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Becker finished in the top three in both of his individual events while the StormHawks’ relay team of junior Casey Bretz, senior William Currie, sophomore Casey Parker and Becker placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay with an All-American consideration time of 1:25.46.
In his final high school meet, Becker had the goal of winning the state championship in both the 50 and 100 freestyle. He came up just shy of those goals, placing second in the 50 freestyle at 20.71, .02 seconds behind Spring Lake Park senior Braden Ripken, and third in the 100 freestyle at 46.42.
Qualifying as an individual prior to this year helped ease Becker’s nerves heading into the state meet and made it easier to focus on swimming successfully. His finals time in the 50 freestyle was good enough for All-American consideration.
“Making it since my freshman year definitely helps with the mindset of ‘I belong here. This is my house. This is my race. I’m going to do what I got to do,’” Becker said.
With his high school career behind him, Becker will soon turn his attention to swimming at St. Thomas. But finishing as one of the top swimmers in the state is something that he will not forget anytime soon.
“It would mean the world, all the hard work I’ve put in over these last six years… I’ve been looking towards this moment and towards really wanting to be the top guy on this big stage,” Becker said about having a successful meet prior to competing. “It would be a culmination of all of my hard work, all the blood, sweat and tears that have come into the water. It would mean a lot.”
Heading into the meet, swimmers on the 200 freestyle relay team said their goal was to finish in the top three or five teams. The StormHawks finished with the third-fastest time in the preliminary round, shaved off almost a second in the finals and finished fourth.
Having a taste of state meet experience last season made Parker hungry for more in his sophomore year. He was an alternate his freshman year but did not compete.
Like Becker, Parker qualified for two individual events — the 200 and 500 freestyle. After missing the cut for finals in the 200, Parker finished ninth in 500 freestyle in the finals. His time of 4:40.11 was roughly six seconds faster than his time in preliminaries.
Bretz was the other Chaska/Chanhassen team member to compete as an individual, as the junior finished 12th in the 200 IM (1:57.91). Staying in the top 16 in the event so he could advance to finals was his goal for the event, especially one with the emphasis on all four strokes.
“A lot of people can swim a stroke or two strokes, but it’s really hard for people to put them together,” Bretz said. “And oftentimes, people always have a weak stroke, and I find that personally, I don’t feel like I have a super weak stroke.”
The StormHawks also finished ninth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:11.87) behind sophomore Alex Meyer, Parker, Bretz and Becker and 15th in the 200 medley relay (1:40.36) behind Meyer, Bretz, Currie and junior Trevon Westover.
On the diving side, senior Brian Gilbertson finished ninth overall. Coming into the meet, Gilbertson hoped to advance to the final round and complete a full list of 11 dives after being cut after five dives at the state meet last season.
“It’d be a really good finish to my high school season, just kind of being on an upward trend. It would just mean a lot,” Gilbertson said.
Chaska/Chanhassen scored 108 points in their eighth-place finish, two points away from East Ridge at seventh place. Fellow section 2AA team Eden Prairie won the team championship with 263.5 points while Prior Lake (third, 194) and Minnetonka (fourth, 161) were also section teams to place in the top five.