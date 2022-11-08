Madeleine Margraf

Chaska/Chanhassen goaltender Madeleine Margraf is one of the returning players the StormHawks expect to play well in the 2022-23 season.

 File photo

Gritty. That’s the word head coach Jackie Pieper used to describe the style of play of this season’s Chaska/Chanhassen girls’ hockey team. It involves battling in the corners and beating opponents with speed—a mix, as Pieper sees it, that should make the StormHawks a formidable opponent this winter.

“We’re going to be the team that other teams are not going to want to play against because we’re not going to let up,” Pieper said. “We’re going to be on the puck and that annoying team that is hard to play against.”

