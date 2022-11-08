Gritty. That’s the word head coach Jackie Pieper used to describe the style of play of this season’s Chaska/Chanhassen girls’ hockey team. It involves battling in the corners and beating opponents with speed—a mix, as Pieper sees it, that should make the StormHawks a formidable opponent this winter.
“We’re going to be the team that other teams are not going to want to play against because we’re not going to let up,” Pieper said. “We’re going to be on the puck and that annoying team that is hard to play against.”
Some of the players that Pieper expects to display this style regularly are captain forwards Aly McPartland, Sophie Klein and Brenna Westerhaus, along with defensemen Paige Sommerfeld. Pieper is impressed by not only their speed on the ice but also their leadership with the team.
“Those captains are going to be huge for us to lead those younger girls and show them the ropes. They’re all very competitive and don’t give up,” Pieper said.
The StormHawks also have goaltender Madeleine Margraf returning off a .914 save percentage last season. Pieper expects that Margraf will be even better than she was in the 2021-22 season.
“She’s definitely our key player. She’s held us in many games, so I’m excited to have her back,” McPartland said of Margraf.
The roster will have some inexperienced players who will be expected to step up during the winter. Pieper said a challenge will be catching them up to varsity speed quickly with the StormHawks diving in and playing two or three games each week.
“From what I’ve seen so far, the work ethic and intensity of these young girls is just awesome to see, so I’m super excited for the season,” McPartland said.
Tryouts began Oct. 31 and the team had its first taste of live action Nov. 5 in a scrimmage at Eden Prairie. The StormHawks’ first game of the season is Nov. 10 against defending Metro West Conference champion Orono. The Spartans also placed third in the Class 2A state tournament last season.
Pieper alluded to Chaska/Chanhassen’s tight losses to Eden Prairie in postseason play as an obstacle the team wants to overcome. The StormHawks lost to the Eagles by one goal in the section 2AA quarterfinals in each of the past two seasons.
“We’ve been so close, so I think it’s really our year right now,” Pieper said. “We have a very gritty team coming in and so our goal is to do as well as we can.”