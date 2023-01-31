With conference championships taking place at the end of January, the Chaska/Chanhassen Nordic ski team is preparing for the final meets of the season.
The StormHawks finished third on the boys’ side and fourth on the girls’ in the Metro West Conference championships Jan. 25 at Hyland Hills behind five total Chaska/Chanhassen athletes who had all-conference performances.
After the morning classic race, junior Bennett Adams recorded a fast time in the skate race to move from fourth to a third-place finish. Freshman Finnan Adams used the fifth-fastest skate time in the field to propel himself from 11th to seventh place overall. Junior Nolan Sutter finished 20th and received all-conference honorable mention.
For the girls team, sophomore Katelyn Farm led the way by moving up from 10th to ninth during the skate race. Freshman Leah Nelson placed 13th after a strong performance in the classic race, and sophomore Sidney Fuhr finished 14th. Along with Farm, Nelson and Fuhr receiving all-conference honors, juniors Katelyn Hauck and Karis Schmidt and eighth grader Clara Gardepy all received honorable mentions.
The team now has about one week left to prepare before the section 2A meet Feb. 7 at Theodore Wirth Park. Coach Eric Adams said it will be challenging to compete against some successful teams in the section but is hoping some individuals qualify for the Class A state tournament Feb. 15-16 at Giant’s Ridge Golf and Ski Resort.
“The last step in preparation for the section meet is to get in the right mindset and make sure you control what you can,” Bennett Adams said. “ Our team’s overall goals are to do the best we can and if possible send as many skiers to the state meet.”
Individuals who look to be state tournament hopefuls include both Bennett and Finnian Adams and senior Colin Scheller for the boys and Farm and Hauck for the girls. The StormHawks will be competing against strong teams like Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Bloomington Jefferson, Minneapolis Washburn and defending boys state champion Minneapolis Southwest.
“One more week of hard work for the perfect performance on Tuesday,” Coach Adams said.