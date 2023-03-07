Carson Turner

StormHawks freshman Carson Turner wrestled Eastview’s Ezra Formaneck in the first round of the tournament in the Class 3A 182 weight class.

 Photo by Brendan O’Brien

The Chaska/Chanhassen wrestling season came to an end March 4 as freshman Carson Turner reached the podium in his first time competing at the Class 3A state tournament.

After losing his first match of the tournament, Turner was able to wrestle his way back to a spot on the podium. He won three of his next four matches to earn fifth overall in the 182 weight class.

Tags

Events