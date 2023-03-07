The Chaska/Chanhassen wrestling season came to an end March 4 as freshman Carson Turner reached the podium in his first time competing at the Class 3A state tournament.
After losing his first match of the tournament, Turner was able to wrestle his way back to a spot on the podium. He won three of his next four matches to earn fifth overall in the 182 weight class.
Heading into the tournament, Turner wanted to stay focused on his matches and not worry about the event atmosphere. It was the freshman’s first time competing at the Xcel Energy Center for the state tournament.
“Just keep my mind and my head straight. It’s a big crowd and a big tournament, so just staying relaxed and keeping my body under control,” Turner said about his goals prior to the tournament.
Turner started out the tournament by wrestling Eastview’s Ezra Formaneck. The freshman fell in a 14-3 major decision, but his time in the tournament would continue as Formaneck won his next match en route to a second place finish.
Following the loss, Turner then competed later in the evening March 3 in the wrestle backs with an opportunity to wrestle again on the second day of the tournament. He faced Jake Borman of St. Thomas Academy and won a tight 5-3 sudden victory in overtime.
Turner went 2-1 on March 4 to earn his way to fifth place. His day started with a 11-6 decision over Isaiah Schmitz of Wayzata to clinch a spot on the podium, followed by a 13-4 major decision loss to Cittadino Tuttle of Stillwater. In the fifth-place match, Turner ended his season with a 10-3 win over Jericho Cooper of Hastings.
Turner said he hoped to enjoy the experience on the tournament’s big stage. While it was his first time competing there, it might not be his last as he will have three more chances at making it back to the state tournament.
One of Turner’s favorite aspects of the sport is not necessarily the strategy, but the competitiveness and willpower required to succeed.
“Going into a match nothing really matters, just whoever’s got their foot on the line and whoever just wants it more, has put in more work [and] has done the most is usually going to come out on top,” Turner said. “So I love to compete, and I love to work hard to try and keep moving forward.”
Junior Stephen Dragos also represented the StormHawks at the individual tournament March 3. Dragos fell in his first round matchup against Chase Mills of St. Michael-Albertville in the 113 weight class. Because his opponent lost the next match, Dragos was eliminated from the tournament.
This was Dragos’ third time competing at the state wrestling tournament. The junior captain was excited for the opportunity to qualify again after missing it last season. Now with one more season left with the StormHawks, Dragos is hoping to compete again next year in more than just the individual tournament.
“It really excites me because we had a great season this season, and everyone’s coming back so we should have even a better season with other teams losing guys,” Dragos said. “I think we have a pretty good chance of doing something next year.”
As an individual, Dragos will be looking to not only qualify for the state tournament for a fourth time but also reach the podium like Turner. Dragos has yet to reach the podium in his previous trips to state.
“It makes me want to push myself more and work harder and harder just so I can try and achieve that goal and make it on top of that podium,” Dragos said.