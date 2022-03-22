Could the Chaska girls track team take the Metro West Conference and Section 2AAA by surprise this spring?
Don’t be surprised if the Hawks are strong challenges in both meets. Chaska returns a solid nucleus from last year, including all four members who competed in the 4x400 relay at the Class AA state meet.
Seniors Annalise Bury, Synia Montoya and Kendall Thom and eighth-grader Noella Ross finished 16th.
The Minnesota State High School League moved track to three classes this spring, so there could be more state berths earned for Chaska, as well as other teams across the state.
The Hawks will be in Section 2AAA with the likes of Chanhassen, Shakopee, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Waconia and Bloomington Jefferson.
Chaska finished eighth out of 18 schools in Section 2AA last spring. Shakopee won the crown, followed by Waconia, Mankato East, Chanhassen and Mankato West. Both of the Mankato squads stayed in Section 2AA.
It’s tough to predict how three-class track will play out. The regular season should be pretty much be the same. There are still the section and state true meet competitions in the middle of the spring and conference championships won’t change much.
However, the section and state meets will be different, but Chaska coach Jesse Longley believes his team is ready for the new challenge.
“With so many new athletes, and a larger more competitive meet schedule, we are eager to get the season started,” Longley said.
The Hawks finished fourth in the Metro West Conference Championships last year. The league added two more teams — New Prague and Orono — so that meet looks to be more competitive as well.
Chanhassen is the defending conference champion. Montoya, Bury, Thom and Ross were Metro West champions in the 4x400 last year.
Senior Autumn Thompson and senior twin sisters Daneyah and Daniyah Hughes are also back for the Hawks, along with sophomore Kelli Streetar and ninth-grader Lily Powers.
Daneyah Hughes won the conference title in the 100 hurdles last year and was fourth in that event in Section 2AA. Thompson and Bury compete in the 300 hurdle for the Hawks.
Chaska also won the 4x100 at conference last year. Streetar and Daneyah Hughes were one half of that relay.
Daniyah Hughes looks to lead the Hawks in the throws, the shot put and the discus. She was fifth in the discus at sections last year and seventh in the shot put.
Powers and Daneyah Hughes will be ones to watch for the team in the sprints. Powers and Streetar look to lead the way in the long jump.
The conference Championships are scheduled for May 18 in Chanhassen.
The Section 2AAA prelims are June 1 with the finals June 3. Both days at Waconia High School.
This Class 3A state meet starts June 9 with the prelims and ends June 11 with the finals, and will be held St. Michael-Albertville High School.