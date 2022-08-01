The Chaska Cubs started off the 2022 Section 3B playoffs with a win, beating Prior Lake 6-2 July 31 at Athletic Park.

The Cubs showed why they were the Section 3B champions during the regular season. With ace Drake Kilber on the mound but unlike his normal self, Chaska battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to advance to the second round of the tournament.

