The Chaska Cubs started off the 2022 Section 3B playoffs with a win, beating Prior Lake 6-2 July 31 at Athletic Park.
The Cubs showed why they were the Section 3B champions during the regular season. With ace Drake Kilber on the mound but unlike his normal self, Chaska battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to advance to the second round of the tournament.
The Cubs had little problems with Prior Lake during the regular season, beating the Jays 7-4 June 20 and 7-2 July 15. However, Prior Lake gave Chaska a bit of a test early in the playoff matchup, scoring two runs off Kilber between the first and third innings.
Mac Born helped bring the Cubs back quickly in the bottom of the third. Born’s two-run home run over the left-centerfield fence tied the game up at two runs apiece and swung momentum Chaska’s way.
Later in the game, the Cubs had a pair of doubles in the sixth inning that pushed them over the top. Matt Halloran and Kyle Geason each had two-run doubles that helped Chaska secure a 6-2 lead that would not be surrendered.
Kilber pitched five and two-thirds innings, giving up two runs on eight hits. He did, however, continue to push through and got the Cubs out of jams throughout the game. Pete Ohnsorg came in to relieve Kilber and shut down Prior Lake, as he did not give up a run and allowed only three hits in 3 1/3 innings of work.
With the win, the top seeded Cubs advanced to the second round of the tournament to play fifth seed Eagan Aug. 2. The Bandits beat Victoria 6-5 July 31 in the first round to advance in the tournament.
Chaska split its two games with Eagan in the regular season, beating the Bandits 5-1 June 10 and falling 6-5 July 7. With a win, Chaska would advance to play Sunday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. at Athletic Park against the winner of Chanhassen and Burnsville. A loss to Eagan would send the Cubs to the elimination bracket to play Friday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Athletic Park against the winner of Shakopee and Young America.