The Chaska Cubs are just a few days away from returning to the 2022 Class B state tournament.
But the main question for Chaska heading into the tournament is whether the team will be able to bounce back and make a push for the championship. After dropping their last two games in the tournament, the Cubs are set to play the Champlin Park LoGators at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 in Dundas.
The Cubs finished the regular season with a 25-8 record, earning the Section 3B regular season crown and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
The Minnesota Baseball Association ranked Chaska as the fifth-best team in Class B on July 20, and the Cubs rose as high as fourth in the Aug. 3 rankings.
That was before Chaska fell at home in tight finishes against section rivals Chanhassen and Eagan. The Red Birds knocked off the Cubs 2-1 Aug. 7 in a pitcher’s duel punctuated by rain in the final innings and were unable to avoid another upset as the Bandits struck first and held on to win 3-2 Aug. 9.
With a 4-0 over Eagan in the second round of section play, the Cubs punched their ticket to the state tourney, which will be held in Faribault, Dundas and Miesville.
Following the tournament-clinching game, however, Chaska has not been able to manufacture runs as easily as in the regular season. In the two games the Cubs lost in the playoffs, they had 14 hits but came away with just three runs.
Two batters that the Cubs hope continue to be productive are Mac Born and Justin Johnson. Born finished with team-highs in batting average (.398) and on-base percentage (.496). Johnson was not too far behind with a .323 batting average and .481 on-base percentage. Chaska will need those averages to convert into runs in the state tournament.
Pitching, however, could be the key to Chaska’s success as the postseason continues. Despite the losses, the Cubs have still been able to lean on strong pitching from their top three in Drake Kilber, Ryan Rodriguez and Pete Ohnsorg.
Rodriguez pitched well in both of his playoff performances, as he allowed no runs against Eagan in the first playoff meeting and pitched seven shutout innings and left the game against Chanhassen with a 1-0 lead.
Kilber and Ohnsorg pitched well throughout the regular season, as Kilber had a 9-0 record and Ohnsorg finished with a 6-2 record. Kilber also had an impressive 84 strikeouts and only 16 walks, while Ohnsorg had the second-most strikeouts on the team with 61.
Champlin Park, the Cubs’ first opponent in the tournament, finished with a 29-13 overall record and was second in the Metro Minny League at 10-4.