The Chaska Curling Center held a sendoff Feb. 16 for some of its members who are competing in the World Curling Championships.
Kevin Tuma, Marius Kleinas and Coleman Thurston are a part of Team USA’s ‘Team Sampson’ in this year’s competition Feb. 25-March 4 in Fussen, Germany. The three are part of a five-member team that will be competing throughout the week to try to earn a spot on the podium.
Tuma, a St. Paul native, said the team had been anticipating competing at the championship for about a year and had some time to hash out goals, with the main goal as reaching the podium as a top three team. Other teams competing in the men’s portion include Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Norway, Scotland, Switzerland and Turkey.
“We know that when we play our best we can hang with anybody,” Tuma said. “We know that our ceiling is very high and we just need to be able to maintain that level throughout a full week rather than just game to game.”
Along with Tuma, Kleinas and Thurston, other members of the rink — curling speak for team — are Ethan Sampson and Jacob Zeman. The rink is referred to as Team Sampson because Sampson is the rink’s skip, or is the captain of a curling team. The skip determines strategy and holds the broom in the house, or target area, to tell a teammate where to aim the stone. Tuma, the vice-skip, said Sampson has been a solid leader for the rink.
This year’s competition will not be the first go-around for Tuma and Thurston in the World Junior Championships. Thurston competed with a rink that went to Sweden last year while Tuma was an alternate on a team that went to Russia in 2020 weeks before the pandemic. Tuma said he is looking forward to the opportunity to play in more games as a starter on the team rather than an alternate.
“It's always good to play against high-level teams and get experience,” Tuma said. “Just looking to have a good time and hopefully be in the thick of it by the end of the week.”
Thurston added that his experience from last year helped him greatly heading into this week in Germany.
“The World Championships is a huge stage,” Thurston said. “Playing against all these other countries, it's a bit of a shock for the first year and I feel like we're a lot more comfortable this year.”
As a member of the curling center, Tuma said it has been a great opportunity for him and others to train year-round. Thurston also moved from Wisconsin to Bloomington once he made the national team so he could be closer to curling opportunities.
Tuma and Thurston both said the curling community is extremely tight-knit, from the sendoff on Feb. 16 to ‘broomstacking’ or connecting with the opposing team after a game. Thurston also works at the center as a guest services lead and enjoys the community he has built while there.
“There's no other place I'd rather work, my coworkers are amazing,” Thurston said. “They're super supportive and flexible. When I go to work I get asked probably 12 or 15 times every shift how my curling is going, when my next events are and it's fun to see the familiar faces and just know that they're supporting me.”
Tuma said what he loves most about the sport is the competition and hopes to make it on the Olympic team in the future. Outside of curling, Tuma is a mathematics major at the University of Minnesota but took a semester off due to missing time for curling. Thurston graduated from DeVry University on a curling scholarship and said he hopes to earn a spot on the men’s national team and medal at some national championship competitions.
The U.S. will go head-to-head with each of the nine opponents once in the round-robin format between Feb. 25 and March 2. The semifinal round is March 3 with the finals March 4.