Kevin Tuma, Marius Kleinas and Coleman Thurston, members of Team Sampson, were given a sendoff party at the Chaska Curling Center Feb. 16 before leaving for the World Junior Curling Championships in Fussen, Germany.

The Chaska Curling Center held a sendoff Feb. 16 for some of its members who are competing in the World Curling Championships.

Kevin Tuma, Marius Kleinas and Coleman Thurston are a part of Team USA’s ‘Team Sampson’ in this year’s competition Feb. 25-March 4 in Fussen, Germany. The three are part of a five-member team that will be competing throughout the week to try to earn a spot on the podium.

