The Chaska Hawks’ dance team practices are a telling indicator of the program’s long run of success.
They involve going through the dance routine, stopping afterwards to ask what went well and what could be better and then breaking it down step-by-step at a specific moment in a song. But practices are also a time for the dancers to grow closer together by referring to each other with multi-layered nicknames, tricking the coaches in a daily competition and saying supportive comments to each other during a cool-down stretch.
Package all this together, and head coach Kris Rydland said that this is one of her favorite groups of dancers that she has ever coached. The Hawks have grown more resilient after odd years of dancing during the COVID-19 pandemic and used that to help stay atop the Metro West Conference despite a back-and-forth battle with Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Chaska’s conference dominance continued Dec. 16, as the team took home another Metro West Conference championship at Waconia. The Hawks placed first in the jazz competition and second in the kick competition, earning 30 overall points to edge out the Red Knights with 29. With the most recent title, the Hawks have been crowned conference champions in 11 of the past 12 seasons.
“It would just feel really good to show off all the hard work and get recognized for it because we have been putting in a lot of hours and working super hard for it, so it’d be very nice to be recognized,” senior captain Millie Carpenter said before the meet.
After the jazz competition, Rydland was excited for the team because they had given their best performance of the season to date. For this year’s jazz dance competition, the Hawks had done a performance based on Dracula that was dark, yet entertaining. Many of the Chaska dancers were excited to challenge themselves with a more difficult, yet more creative dance. The dancers said Chaska has some of the highest scores in the ‘creativity’ category for jazz routines.
“Originally, we were not going to have something dark because in the past we’ve done more dark dances,” senior captain Bella Genovaldi said. “But then we realized that Chaska wants to be unique, and I don’t think anyone would have seen this coming.”
“You won’t see anyone else fake stabbing each other,” Genovaldi said.
The jazz dance even made for a bonding moment between the athletes and coaches, as the dancers chose one member to really embody Dracula the most during each practice and had the coaches could guess who it was at the end.
“This year specifically, I feel like we’ve had a lot of challenges that we overcame and it’s become a really strong culture within our whole team. Everybody has just bonded a lot together,” senior team captain Erica Vannucci said.
The Hawks were tested throughout the conference season more than they had been in previous years, but that is what made it a special time for the team. With half the jazz and kick teams filled with new athletes, Chaska had been battling for the Metro West crown with Benilde-St. Margaret’s throughout the conference season and held a one-point lead over the Red Knights heading into the final conference meet. The performance Dec. 16 was enough to hold onto that lead.
The practices, team bonding and possibly the success will continue for Chaska, as the Hawks will compete in invitational meets throughout the winter before the section 2AAA tournament Feb. 4 at Chanhassen High School. Chaska’s next competition is Jan. 7 at the Edina Invitational.
Results
Prior to the Dec. 16 meet, Chaska finished first in the Metro West Conference kick competition Dec. 13 at Orono, while Chanhassen finished fourth. The Storm finished fourth in kick and fifth in jazz on Dec. 16 to tie with New Prague at fourth in the conference with 13 points.