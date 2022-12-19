The Chaska Hawks’ dance team practices are a telling indicator of the program’s long run of success.

They involve going through the dance routine, stopping afterwards to ask what went well and what could be better and then breaking it down step-by-step at a specific moment in a song. But practices are also a time for the dancers to grow closer together by referring to each other with multi-layered nicknames, tricking the coaches in a daily competition and saying supportive comments to each other during a cool-down stretch.

