Kylie Silus

Chaska senior Kylie Silus puts up a shot during an 86-58 win over Benilde-St. Margaret's Feb. 2.

 Photo by Brendan O'Brien

In mid-November, Chaska head coach Tara Seifert outlined four goals she and her players had for the upcoming season.

One goal was to win another Metro West Conference championship. Ahead of a winter blizzard, the Hawks were able to squeeze in a game against New Prague and accomplished just that — beating the Trojans 71-33 and winning their fourth consecutive Metro West crown.

Tags

Events