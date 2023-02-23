In mid-November, Chaska head coach Tara Seifert outlined four goals she and her players had for the upcoming season.
One goal was to win another Metro West Conference championship. Ahead of a winter blizzard, the Hawks were able to squeeze in a game against New Prague and accomplished just that — beating the Trojans 71-33 and winning their fourth consecutive Metro West crown.
“The kids have really worked hard this season, and that was one of their goals at the start of the season,” Seifert said. “So I think we knew we had the ability to win the championship again, but it's always just very rewarding when the girls get the job done.”
Breaking through to be the conference’s top team for this long of a stretch was no easy task. After having the best conference record at 11-3 with Bloomington Kennedy in 2015-16, Chaska finished as conference runners-up for three straight seasons.
Now that they have broken through, however, the Hawks have not just won the conference but have dominated while doing so. Chaska has a 50-1 regular season record against conference foes during the last four seasons, with the lone loss coming last February in a 65-63 road game against Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The Hawks will have a chance to reach 51-1 Feb. 24 when they face Waconia to end the regular season.
No matter how dominant they have been against opponents, the Hawks still find motivation to play well and not let up.
“You just have to play the best you can,” senior captain Anna Lenzen said. “You just have to remind yourself of the end goal and that you have to play hard, even if it is a blowout game.”
Seifert added that it has been fun to see how this group succeeds because of the humility among the players. The Hawks work diligently at practice, take the season one game at a time and do not take success for granted, which seeps into underclassmen coming up through the program year after year.
After the win over New Prague, Chaska players and coaches took pictures on the court with a sign that read '4-peat' and another large sign that read ‘13-0’ — the Hawks conference record. While winning another Metro West crown was one of the goals Seifert mentioned, it was not the only one.
The first goal was competing in every game. With a 24-1 record, Chaska has done just that. The Hawks’ only loss was a 97-70 decision at home against Class 4A No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville on Dec. 16. Since the loss to the Knights, however, Chaska has not only won 19 consecutive games, but has also won 16 of those matchups by 15 or more points. The offense has been strong during that stretch, but Seifert has been impressed by the Hawks on the other end of the court.
“I think our defense has really shown improvement, especially in the last three to four weeks where we're really containing teams,” Seifert said. “And we realize how important our defense is that if we get stops and limit possessions for the other team, you should have a chance to at least be in the game with a chance to win.”
Now with the postseason approaching, the players have the opportunity to accomplish their other two goals: play their best basketball at the end of the season and make it back to the Class 4A state tournament. The Hawks fell short of last season’s section championship after losing 59-48 to Shakopee.
As the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A, Chaska will be the top seed in this year’s section 2AAAA tournament. While the Hawks have key experience on the roster, they do have some who have not faced the challenges presented in the postseason.
“Because we've been so dominant in our conference play, we have to keep remembering we're going to see some really good section teams,” Seifert said. “And so we have to be prepared for a close game and make sure that we complete those plays at the end of the game.”
The last time the Hawks reached the state tournament, in the 2020-21 season, they won the championship. This year’s state tournament will take place March 15-18. Chaska’s first section 2AAAA playoff game is March 1 at 7 p.m. If the Hawks win, they will play again March 4 at 12 p.m. The section title game is set for March 10 at 7 p.m. at the higher seed’s home gymnasium.
“[The postseason] is just exciting all-around,” Lenzen said. “Hopefully, getting to state is the big thing we’re looking forward to, but just getting into the postseason is awesome.”