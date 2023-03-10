Josie Lakosky

Chaska senior Josie Lakosky brings the ball down the floor after stealing it from Eden Prairie in the Hawks' 60-42 loss in the section 2AAAA championship March 10.

 Photo by Brendan O'Brien

A season filled with a program-high in wins, another Metro West Conference championship and an impressive 22-game win streak for Chaska came to a close March 10.

After one of the coldest shooting performances from the Hawks in recent years, Chaska’s dominant season came to a crushing end on their home court, falling 60-42 to Eden Prairie in the section 2AAAA championship game.

Tags

Events