With a few days of tryouts and practice under their belts, the Chaska girls’ basketball players turned their attention to conditioning, working on plays and figuring out rotations to gear up for their first game of the season two days after Thanksgiving.
Like every year, the Hawks knew it would be a quick turnaround between fall and winter sports seasons. But early in the season, head coach Tara Seifert recognized how motivated the team was for 2022-23.
“We fell short last year wanting to get back to the state tournament, so I've noticed a lot of our returners have really put work in this offseason and are really driven to have a solid season this year,” Seifert said.
Coming into this winter, the team’s goals include winning a fourth-consecutive Metro West Conference championship and making it back to the Class 4A state tournament. Chaska finished with 23-4 last season and was ranked No. 3 in Class 4A behind Hopkins and Eden Prairie. Unfortunately for the Hawks, the fourth loss came in the section 2AAAA semifinals to Shakopee, and they were unable to defend their 2020-21 state title.
Eight seniors from last season’s squad graduated, including Mallory Heyer, Kendall Karrmann and Lily Niebuhr, and they generally provided Chaska with a size advantage. All eight players were either 5’10” or taller, while five were 6’ or taller. Senior captains Ashley Schuelke, Anna Lenzen and Kennedy Sanders are returning players with state championship experience, and they feel like the closeness of the team is a strength.
“We've all grown up together and played together for so long. And we all just have become really good friends off the court as well, which has helped a lot,” Schuelke added.
Sanders was one of the team’s leading scorers a year ago, averaging 19.5 points per game. Other seniors that Seifert expects to lead the team with the three captains include Josie Lakosky, Kylie Silus, Amelia Hartford and Belle Javier Medina.
“I feel like it's a big thing being a leader because you have to make sure everybody else around you has positivity. You have to be positive and show people. You can’t just say ‘Hustle,’ you’ve got to show it,” Lenzen said.
Chaska will also need other players to step in and play more varsity minutes. Aubrey Heyer, Ella Keenan, Alexis Schaefer and Addy Schneider are some other underclassmen that the captains expect will step in for the Hawks.
“We all have a lot of experience, but we're gonna have to have like a couple girls step in to fill roles like Mallory’s and Kendall’s from last year, but I think that [the girls] will do good,” Sanders said.
With three other 2021-22 Class 4A top 10 teams in the Hawks’ section, including Eden Prairie, Shakopee and Minnetonka, Chaska will have a challenging path back to the state tournament. Winning the section championship and getting to experience a normal state tournament atmosphere is enough motivation for the Hawks. Lenzen was a part of the volleyball team for Chaska this past fall and thinks the Chaska community would also bring the energy for the state basketball tournament.
Results
Chaska started its season off with a tight 60-57 win over Centennial in the Pat Paterson Tournament at Hamline University Nov. 26. Deadlocked at 27 in the first half, the Hawks were able to sneak past the Cougars to move to 1-0.
Schuelke had a game-high 18 points, making five of six field goal attempts and connecting on two 3-pointers. Sanders added 13 while Lenzen recorded 11 thanks to seven made free throws.
Chaska will look to avenge last season’s section tournament loss as the Hawks travel to take on Shakopee Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Chaska will then play Lakeville North at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Tip Off Classic at Hopkins High School. The Panthers finished 19-11 last season and reached the Class 4A state tournament in 2021-22. The Hawks’ first home game is Dec. 6 against Prior Lake.