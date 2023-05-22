It was déjà vu for the Chaska girls and Chanhassen boys at Braemar Golf Course May 22.
After finishing at or near the top in every conference tournament, the Hawks and Storm each defended their Metro West Conference championships with players posting low scores in the final tournament in league play.
Prior to the tournament, senior Nicole Reineke said the Hawks’ goal was to win the conference title for a third straight season. With a younger team, Reineke said she felt she needed to step up as a leader and that the team dynamics were solid throughout the spring.
“It would be awesome, that’d be so much fun,” Reineke said before the tournament. “And it’d just really be nice to capitalize my season, and just end the year off with that would be really awesome.”
On the girls side, Chaska had the top two finishers in the tournament and four players finish in the top 10 on the leaderboard. The team scored a 316, 15 strokes better than Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Reineke pulled away from the competition with a 67. Reineke had four birdies, only one bogey and an eagle during the round.
Teammate junior Avery Nelson finished second in the field, carding a 77 with two birdies on the front nine. Senior Ashlyn Schmieg and sophomore Joey Koth (86) tied for 10th to round out the top four Hawks’ finishers.
Chaska had finished first in every conference tournament of 2023 before the championship, averaging about a 161 as a team per nine holes. After a span of 27 years without a conference title, this is the Hawks’ third championship in as many seasons.
“It was a great culmination of a really good season,” head coach Amber Koth said. “I’m really proud of the girls, they really held together today. The wind kind of picked up on the back nine and people stayed strong with with scores that they were shooting.”
Reineke finished atop the conference in total points earned throughout the season, while Nelson finished third. Koth and Schmieg finished fourth and sixth, respectively.
Chanhassen finished third as a team with a 350. Storm senior Lindsay Thompson tied for third overall with an 82, and freshman Lily O’Leary tied for 12th with an 87. Chanhassen had its top four all finish inside the top 20 of the leaderboard.
On the boys side, Chanhassen had a trio of sophomores finish in the top five of the leaderboard to score a 277 as a team, two strokes better than Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Lucas Arntsen carded a 66 — good for six-under-par — and finished second overall to lead the Storm. Arntsen began the round on fire with three straight birdies before back-to-back bogeys. He finished the final nine holes five-under par with three birdies and an eagle on the 17th hole played.
Teammate Andrew Ballou scored a 68 to tie for third with three birdies, an eagle and just one bogey while Cameron Stenzel holed six birdies and carded a 69 to tie for fifth.
After receiving Metro West Conference Player of the Year in 2022, senior Josh Esterley led the way for Chaska during the 2023 championship tournament, carding a team-low 70 to tie for seventh. Esterley bounced back from three bogeys in the first four holes and finished with seven birdies during the round.
Sophomore Jamison Wolfer tied for 10th with a 73 while junior Henry Young tied for 15th with a 74. The Hawks finished fourth with a team score of 293.
The section 2AAA tournament for both the boys and girls is May 30 and 31 at the Ridges at Sand Creek. Reineke is looking to return to the Class 3A state tournament as an individual, while the Chanhassen boys are aiming to return as a team.