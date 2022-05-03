Team chemistry has always been a valued element of sports, and Chaska girls lacrosse interim head coach Chandler Hegna is looking to get the players to gel early in the season so they can play well later in the season and beyond.
After an 11-4 season in 2021, the Hawks lost key contributors throughout the senior-led roster. The most significant area of the field that became depleted was the defense, losing leaders like Sydney Hardy and Kaylee Van Eps. Hegna’s goal is to build the chemistry of the team and shore up the defense so Chaska can finish with a record similar to last season.
“We lost a lot of seniors from last year who were big personalities and strong players on the field. So one of the biggest goals I have for the team this season is to start playing well together. We have a lot of seniors again this year, but also a lot of juniors, so the next couple years we can start to gel more personality wise.”
One of the players who has taken the lead this year in achieving these goals is senior captain Megan Jirele. Hegna had high praise for how the fourth-year goalie has helped Chaska in games and practice. Jirele has started in all four games and has a save percentage of .538.
“Megan is an incredible goalie who is very vocal. I tell her all the time she would make a great coach because she sees the field really well, which isn’t always the case for a goalie because they are focused on their job. She’s been a big leader for us this season,” Hegna said.
Chaska’s other captains Ella Long, Sydney Joos and Jenna Davis have also taken on leadership roles for the Hawks in the early portion of the season to help them start out 3-1 on the season. Long, Joos and Davis have been vocal in practices and played a role in making the younger players feel more a part of the team.
Two other players who have been productive on the field for Chaska are junior midfielders Kennedy Sanders and Josie Lakosky. Sanders leads the team with 15 goals on the season, and Lakosky leads in the most goals involved in with 12 goals and eight assists.
Hegna has been a part of the Hawks’ coaching staff for eight years as an assistant, but she will be the interim coach for at least the first half of the season, as Lauren Koloski is on leave expecting her second child. Hegna is thankful for the culture Koloski has developed among the coaches because it has made it a smooth transition.
“We definitely have a coaching staff where we all have our place as a leader. My coaching method hasn’t been drastically different, but when it comes to practices and games it’s been fun to run with ideas and be the driving force. We’ve always felt that we contribute a lot during the season,” Hegna said.
The players have responded well to Hegna’s presence because of her years spent with the team. The Hawks hope to continue playing well for her and once Koloski returns.
“We all love Chandler, she’s been a huge part of the team. She always says she doesn’t want to waste our time, if she says we’re going to work for two hours, she uses the whole two hours and makes our time valuable. Seeing her being able to step up in Lauren’s absence has been great and we can’t wait for Lauren to be back,” Long said.