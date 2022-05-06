Chaska seniors Conner Selken and Marcus Walton have one common goal for this lacrosse season, and it is not about the wins and losses.
When the two spoke in front of their teammates in 2021 on why they wanted to be captains for the 2022 season, Selken and Walton talked about how they want to leave a positive impact on the Hawks’ lacrosse program that lasts long after their graduation. The Hawks are 2-3 as of May 4, and the two captains knew heading into the season there was plenty of opportunity for growth with the play on the field and number of players on the team.
Strength in numbers
Selken has always had a passion for lacrosse. As the Hawks’ goalie, he has learned a tremendous amount from watching numerous games from what he calls ‘the best place to watch a lacrosse game.’ Selken wants to pass on that knowledge and passion to his younger teammates so they will love the game like he does.
Over the years, Selken has also taken the growth of Chaska’s lacrosse team seriously. He invited friends who did not play lacrosse to try out a captain’s practice in the offseasons to try and garner interest from others.
“That’s the best way to get people involved because at first it looks confusing but once they do it they realize it’s a fun game and enjoy it,” Selken said.
His effort throughout his time with the Hawks did not go unnoticed, as Selken was chosen as one of the captains in his final step of improving the program.
“It meant a lot for me to step into that role. One of my goals is to leave the program better than where I found it. It meant a lot to me that other guys thought I could do that,” said Selken. “It is in my hands and up to me to help some of the younger players learn more about the game.”
Remaining fresh and healthy
Chaska’s roster is made up of plenty of players who float between playing junior varsity and varsity. With this and a condensed season, remaining healthy and energized for every game can be quite the challenge.
“Our team is not super deep in numbers compared to other big schools, so being really exhausted can be a factor,” Walton said. “Our focus is also on just staying healthy and not getting guys too hurt.”
Walton had first-hand experience with injuries. After a canceled season in 2020, he was unable to play most of his junior year due to a concussion and broken elbow. While the two missed seasons lowered his motivation initially, Walton regained a positive outlook on this season.
“Last year with getting hurt and realizing that I had one season left to leave an impact on this program, I thought there was no better way to get that experience than by being a captain and being there for my team as a motivator, someone they can go to and trust. Personally it meant a lot to me to know that others looked to me as people could go to,” Walton said.
The Hawks have plenty of other players who have followed Walton and Selken’s leadership and even stepped up in their own way. Austan Harmsen and Riley Lange are two players who lead by example and put in tremendous effort in practice or games, according to head coach Chuck Friedbauer. Sophomore Brody Berens has also stepped up to help a young and inexperienced defense.
The Hawks’ finish with four straight games on the road followed by the regular season finale at home against Orono. As of May 4, Chaska is currently fifth in the Metro West conference.